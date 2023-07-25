The Govs got a couple of breaks and made them count on Tuesday in Dickinson.

Fourth-seeded Bismarck scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Jamestown 6-5 in opening-round action of the state Class AA Legion baseball tournament.

Jamestown, seeded fifth, committed two errors in the decisive seventh inning. Carter Krueger made the Eagles pay, delivering a walkoff game-ending single to score Gavin Lill and complete the comeback. Lill, who scored twice in the game, had doubled earlier in the inning.

Jamestown was charged with four errors in the game. Only one of the Govs' six runs was earned.

"We had a couple of things go our way, fortunately, and the kids took advantage of it," Govs manager Mike Skytland said. "Jamestown is a really good team and we knew that. When you have evenly-matched teams like that, sometimes a mistake or two is the difference."

Max Vig and Michael Fagerland reached on errors in the bottom of the seventh. Tommy Kraljic was walked intentionally after Lill's double. With two outs, Krueger came through in the clutch, capping a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.

"Carter's been hitting the ball hard, so we had the right guy up in that situation," Skytland said of the BSC commit Krueger. "He came through in a big spot for us there. Hat's off to him."

Isaac Mitchell went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Govs, who were outhit 11-8.

On the mound, Nick Patton delivered a clutch relief pitching performance for the Govs. The Williston State College recruit entered the game with Bismarck trailing 5-3 in the fourth. From there, Patton allowed just one hit, keeping the Govs close.

"Nick's come on in relief and done a great job all year for us and today was no exception," Skytland said. "He kept them right there and gave us a lot of confidence that we could come back."

Patton earned the win, firing 3 2/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed just one hit with three strikeouts.

Lunzman took the hard-luck loss for Jamestown. He fanned seven over 6 2/3 innings. Lunzman also went 3-for-3 out of the leadoff hole for Jamestown.

Jackson Walters, hitting second in the Jamestown lineup, went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning.

Payton Hochhalter and Max Fronk also had two hits for Jamestown, which faces 10th-seeded Grand Forks in a loser-out game on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Govs get a day off before facing top-seeded Fargo Post 2 at 2 p.m. on Thursday in a winner's bracket tilt.

"It's definitely an advantage to stay in the winner's bracket, but we know we're going to be playing a good team every game regardless," Skytland said. "The team that plays the best is likely going to win."