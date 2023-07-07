Fargo Post 2 has separated from the pack, but it's a dogfight in spots 2-10 in the AA Legion standings.

With the stretch run looming, the Bismarck Governors are 5-5 and Mandan Chiefs 7-7. Both still have time to rise or fall.

"I've been really impressed with the league this year. It's kind of played out how we thought it would," said Govs manager Mike Skytland said. "You can never feel bad about a split because you're basically playing a good team every game."

After splitting their games on July 3 and 4 at Memorial Ballpark, the Govs and Chiefs are in Jamestown this weekend for the Phil Brown Classic at Jack Brown Stadium.

The 17-10 Chiefs started 7-0, then lost six of seven, but have steadied the ship of late.

"I really like where we're at and what we're building towards," Chiefs manager Jake Kincaid said. "We have things we need to clean up and get better at. The goal is to be playing your best at the end of the season."

The Chiefs did that last summer. They were one of the final three teams left at the state tournament. With a 1-2-3 pitching trio of Lucas Burgum, Hudsen Sheldon and McCoy Keller, another run can't be ruled out.

"Our kids have had success, whether that was last summer or this past high school season," Kincaid said. "They've experienced it and it's a competitive group. We feel like they're capable of making a run."

Fargo Post 2 is 10-0 in league games, sweeping the Govs, Chiefs, Grand Forks, Williston and second-place Minot (6-2).

West Fargo will be a tough out. The Patriots are 7-3, but the Govs got a split when the teams played at Municipal Ballpark in late June. Mandan has already played 14 conference games, splitting them right down the middle at 7-7. The Chiefs have last-place Grand Forks (1-11) and West Fargo left.

"You have to bring your best every night," Kincaid said. "The margin for error against every team we play is slim. We want to have the mentality of being consistent from game to game."

The Govs have Dickinson, Grand Forks, Minot and Williston still to play. Only Minot of the four is ahead of them in the standings.

Bismarck (13-9) does not have a prototypical ace pitcher, but the Govs have a bunch of good ones, including Gavin Lill, Tommy Kraljic and others.

Pitching depth will be critical when the state tournament rolls around at the end of the month. All 10 teams make the six-day tournament in Dickinson July 24-29, but only the winner advances to the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, S.D.

With 10 of the 11 AA teams above or near .500, the difference between advancing, or going home, will be slim.

"It's going to be a fun state tournament for fans, not sure how much for coaches, but I think it will be a competitive tournament with a lot of close games, like how the season has been so far," Skytland said. "You hope to be able to get on a roll and be playing your best. Then, just see how it all shakes out."