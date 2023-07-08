LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN CHIEFS 6, DETROIT LAKES, MINN. 5,
At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic
Detroit Lakes;120;001;1;--;5;7;1
Mandan;201;102;x;--;6;10;1
S.Felker, L.Adams (6), C.Beswick (6) and G.Kirhcner; McCoy Keller, Bayden Bunnell (4) and Owen Brincks. W – Bunnell. L – Felker. HR – Chiefs: Hudsen Sheldon, Keller.
Highlights: DL – N.Reiber 1-for-3, R; J.Thomas 1-for-3, R; H.Korth 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; C.Beswick R; J.Goodspeed 1-for-2, R, RBI; M.Omberg 1-for-2, double, R; T.Wilson 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Chiefs – Jordan Binder 2 R; Sheldon 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Keller 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Jamison Nelson 2-for03, RBI; Seth Gerhardt 1-for-2; Gage Miller 1-for-3; Brincks 2-for-3.
People are also reading…
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 4, CANDO 3
At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic
Governors;010;010;2;--;4;9;1
Cando;030;000;0;--;3;5;1
Traiden Kalfell, Matthew Porter (4), Noah Riedinger (5), Marcus Butts (6), Jace Groseclose (7) and Eli Thompson; Parker Simon, Karsen Simon (6) and Garrett Westlind. W – Butts. L – K.Simon. Sv – Groseclose. HR – Govs: Tommy Kraljic.
Highlights: Govs – Thompson 1-for-3, double; Michael Fagerland 3-for-4, double, 2 R; KRaljic 1-for-1, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Carter Krueger 1-for-3, RBI; Max Vig 1-for-4, R; Jameson Johnson 2-for-2, double; Groseclose RBI. Cando – Zach Jorde 1-for-3; Hunter Hagler R; K.Simon R; Jack Ahlberg 1-for-2, double, R; P.Simon 2-for-3, RBI; Brett Dilley 1-for-3, RBI.
BISMARCK SENATORS 7, WATERTOWN, S.D. 7
At West Fargo tournament
Watertown;003;300;0;--;6;5;3
Senators;201;211;x;--;7;8;2
Ashton Rabiyr, Chuck Larson (5), Nathan Briggs (5) and Max Dyllan; Tony Burkel, Logan Lawrence (4), TJ Olson (6) and Hank Barry. W – Olson. L – Briggs.
Highlights: Watertown – Mitch Olson R; Hayden Ries R; Briggs R Markus Pitkin 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Larson 1-for-4; Jackson Espland 1-for-4, R; Dyllan 1-for-2, R; Blake Davis 1-for-2, R. Senators – Jared Frank 1-for-4, R; Tyler Kleinjan 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Barry 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; Ben LaDuke 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Traiden Kalfell R; Jason Juma 3-for-3, double, R, RBI; Andrew Jablonski 1-for-2; Javan Crawford R; Hayden Emter RBI.
DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON, MINN. 10, BISMARCK SENATORS 2
At West Fargo tournament
Senators;000;11;--;2;8;5
DGF;403;3x;--;10;9;2
Brady Helm, Hank Barry (3), Ben LaDuke (4) and Tyler Kleinjan; Peyton Aas and Wesley Hoover. W – Aas. L – Helm.
Highlights: Senators – Kleinjan 1-for-3, R; Harrison Reichert 1-for-3; Barry 1-for-2;Javan Srawford 1-for-1; Jason Juma 1-for-3, RBI; Andrew Jablonski 1-for-2, R; TJ Olson 1-for-2; Tony Burkel 1-for-2, RBI . DGF – Alex Anderson 3 R; Austin Anderson 2-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; Landon Johnson 2-for-3, R; Owen Hoover 1-for-3, R, RBI; Aas 1-for-3, R; W.Hoover 2-for-3, RBI; Brody O’Keefe R, RB; Njek Waale 1-for-2, 2 R.
WEST FARGO ACES 5, BISMARCK SENATORS 4 (8 INNINGS)
(Friday at West Fargo tournament)
Senators;100;000;30;--;4;8;4
West Fargo;010;030;01;--;5;4;2
Andrew Jablosnki, Hayden Emter (4), Harrison Reichert (5) and Tyler Kleinjan, Hank Barry (6); Parker Henrich, Trey Husar (7) and James Buffington. W – Husar. L – Reichert.
Highlights: Senators – Jared Frank R, RBO; Kleinjan 1-for-3; Ben LaDuke 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Reichert 2-for-4, RBI; Tony Burkel R; Jason Juma 1-for-2, double; TJ Olson 1-for-3, R. WF - Austin Ohleen R, RBI; Cooper Fuchs R; Hudson Dinger 2-for-5, 2 doubles, RBI; Evan Krogen R, RBI; Kaden Olson 2-for-3, R, RBI; Axel Anderson R; Henrich 6.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks; Husar 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 7, BISMARCK 4
St. Cloud;202;101;010;--;7;11;0
Bismarck;001;001;020;--;4;8;0
Cade Lommel, Alex Ramos (6), Mason Olson (8) and Ripken Reese; Alec Danen, Brad Helton (5), Chris Jackson (9) and Sam Bieser. W – Lommel (2-2). L – Danen (4-2). Sv – Olson. HR – Bis: Jackson Beaman.
Highlights: SC – John Nett 3-for-4, 3 R; Jackson Hauge 3-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Michael McNamara 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kyle Jackson 1-for-5, R; Anthony Mata 1-for-5, RBI; Sawyer Smith 1-for-3, 3 RBIs; Carson Keithly 1-for-5, Ripken Reese R. Bis – Bradlee Preap 1-for-1; Dante Leach 1-for-5, RBI; Jack Herring 1-for-4, double, R; Connor Misch 1-for-2, R, RBI; Beaman 2-for-4, double, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Bieser 2-for-4, R.
Attendance: 1,948.
Time of game: 2:50.
Records: St. Cloud 4-1 second half; Bismarck 2-3 second half.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;5-1;.833;--
Rockford;5-1;.833;--
x-Traverse City;4-1;.800;0.5
Kalamazoo;3-2;.600;1.5
Kenosha;1-5;.167;4
Kokomo;1-5;.167;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;4-1;.800;--
Fond du Lac;2-3;.400;2
x-Green Bay;2-3;.400;2
Lakeshore;2-3;.400;2
Wausau;2-3;.400;2
Wisconsin Rapids;1-4;200;3
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;5-0;1.000;--
x-Eau Claire;4-1;.800;1
Waterloo;4-1;.800;1
Duluth;2-3;.400;3
Rochester;2-3;.400;3
Thunder Bay;1-4;.200;4
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;4-1;.800;--
Bismarck;2-3;.400;2
Mankato;2-3;.400;2
Minot;2-3;.400;2
x-Willmar;0-3;.000;3
Minnesota;0-3;.000;3
x--Won first half
Saturday’s games
St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 4
Thunder Bay 7, Rochester 6, 10 innings
Madison 13, Wausau 3
Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 0
Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 3
La Crosse 14, Minot 5
Mankato 3, Willmar 2
Duluth 11, Minnesota 2
Traverse City 5, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Rockford 4, Lakeshore 3
Waterloo 9, Eau Claire 6
Kalamazoo 8, Kenosha 7
Sunday, July 9
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Willmar at Mankato
La Crosse at Minot
Monday, July 10
Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wausau
Kenosha at Traverse City
Kokomo at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Minot at Mankato
Rockford at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Willmar
Tuesday, July 11
Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wausau
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Minot at Mankato
Willmar at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Rockford at Fond du Lac
Wednesday, July 12
Bismarck at Mankato, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids (DH)
Wausau at Fond du Lac (2)
Eau Claire at La Crosse (DH)
Duluth at Rochester (DH)
Lakeshore at Madison (DH)
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Waterloo
Minot at Willmar
Thursday, July 13
Bismarck at Eau Claire. 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Traverse City (DH)
Kenosha at Battle Creek (DH)
Kalamazoo at Rockford (DH)
Thunder Bay at Waterloo (DH)
Minot at Willmar (DH)
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Green Bay
Mankato at St. Cloud
Duluth at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester