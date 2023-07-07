LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 15, MAYVILLE-PORTLAND 5 (6 INNINGS)
At Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown
Governors;900;105;--;15;15;1
Mayville-Portland;100;010;--;2;9;1
Jameson Johnson, Nick Patton (5) and Eli Thompson; Marshall Judisch, Walker McGillis (1) and Andrew Aarsvold. W – Johnson. L – Judisch.
Highlights: Govs – Gavin Lill 2-for-6, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Tommy Kraljic 1-for-4, double, R; Michael Fagerland 2 R; Noah Riedinger 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Carter Krueger 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Max Vig 2-for-3, 2 , 2 RBIs; Marcus Butts 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Thompson 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jace Groseclose 3-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Zach Brackin R; Johnson 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 Ks. MP – Ethan Bergstrom 1-for-3, R; Jake Hutter 2-for-3, R; Lucas Fugleberg 2-for-3, RBI; Judisch 2-for-3, RBI; McGillis 1-for-3; Aarsvold 1-for-2.
BISMARCK CAPITALS 5-2, DICKINSON 2-3
At Dwyer Field
Capitals 5, Dickinson 2
Dickinson;002;000;0;--;2;3;0
Capitals;004;001;x;---;5;11;0
K.Olsson, L.Gross (4) and C.Tibor; Q.Crlson, E.Fuchs (6) and L.Herman. W- Carlson. L – Gross.
Highlights: Dickinson – E.Hugelen 1-for-3, R; J.Baliet 1-for-2, double, R; W.Easum 1-for-3, RBI. Capitals – T.King 1-for-3, R; C.Schatz 3-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; A.Emery 1-for-2, R; Herman 1-for-3; G.Swanson 2-for-3, double RBI; E.Hummel 1-for-2; Fuchs 1-for-1, R; M.Hunnel 1-for-2, triple, R, RBI; Carlson 5 IP, 3 H 2 R, 4 BB, 3 Ks; Fuchs 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 Ks.
Dickinson 3, Capitals 2
Dickinson;011;10;--;3;3;1
Capitals;020;00;--;2;7;2
D.Gatsel, C.Tibor (4) and C.Tibor, L.Gross (4); C.Schatz, E.Huntington (4) and A.Emery. W – Tibor. L – E.Huntington.
Highlights: Dickinson – Baliet 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Gross 1-for-3, RBI; T.Dantson 1-for-3, R. Capitals – T.King 2-for-3, RBI; Schatz 1-for-2; Emery 1-for-2; K.Kudrna 1-for-2, R; E.Fuchs 1-for-2, R, RBI; X.Huntington 1-for-2.
BISMARCK CAPITALS 10-9, JAMESTOWN BLUES 1-5
(Thursday at Dwyer Field)
Capitals 10, Jamestown 1
Jamestown;000;100;0;--;1;5;3
Capitals;121;123;x;--;10;12;2
K.Hankanson, B.Perkins (6) and B. Goehner; T.King, X.Huntington (7) and L.Herman. W – King. L 0 Hankanson.
Highlights: Jamestown – E.Ottlee 2-for-4, J.Moser 1-for-3; Hananson 1-for-3, double, R; J.Koplin 1-for-3, double. Capitals – King 1-for-4, R, RBI, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 KS; C.Schatz 3-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; E.Huntington 3-for-4, triple, R, 3 RBIs; A.Emery 1-for-4, R, RBI; G.Swanson 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; E.Hummel 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; E.Fuchs 1-for-3, 2 R; M.Hummel R; X.Huntington 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Capitals 9, Jamestown 5
Jamestown;010;004;0;--;5;1;1
Capitals;230;013;x;--;9;9;3
B.Wolff, E. Ottlee (6), J.Prochnow (6) and Gavin; C.Grabow, J.Gums (6) and A.Emery. W – Grabow. L =- Wolff.
Highlights: Jamestown – I.Webster R; B.Goehner R; J.Moser 2 R; Wolff 1-for-2. Capitals – T.King 3 R; C.Schatz 2 R; Emery 4-for-4, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; E.Huntington 2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI; J.Pearson 1-for-2, R; Q.Carlson 2-for-4, R; Grabow 5.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 10 Ks; Gums 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
LA CROSSE 14, BISMARCK 10
La Crosse;100;211;900;--;14;12;0
Bismarck;004;303;000;--10;9;4
Brendan Moody, Dylan Kirkeby (4), Kaden Krueger (5), Jack Bunnell (6), Carter Foss (7), Tony Pluta (9) and Danny Neri; Garrett Yawn, Jackson Glover (7), Dillon Goetz (7), Luke Hammond (9) and Sam Bieser. W – Bunnell (1-0). L – Goetz (0-4). HR – LC: Danny Neri, Aidan Sweatt.
Highlights: LC – Mic Paul 2-for-6, 3 R, RBI; Justin DeCriscio 1-for-5, double, 3 RBIs; Ethan Frey 1-for-3, 2 R; Ben Zeigler-Namoa 2-for-6, R, RBI; Sweatt 1-for-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Michael Dixon II 1-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Neri 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Gable Michell 2-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 , RBI. Bis – Nick Oakley 2-for-6, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Ryker Billingsley 1-for-3, 2 R; Jake Simons 2-for-5, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jack Herring 1-for-3, R, RBI; Brock Kleszcz 1-for-4, RBI; Luc Stuka 1-for-5, RBI; Luke Boykin 2 R; Dante Leach 1-for-4, R.
Attendance: 2,001.
Time of game: 3:14.
Records: La Crosse 4-0 second half; Bismarck 2-2 second half.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;4-1;.800;--
Rockford;4-1;.800;--
x-Traverse City;3-1;.750;0.5
Kalamazoo;2-2;.500;1.5
Kenosha;1-4;.200;3
Kokomo;1-4;.200;3
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;3-1;.750;--
x-Green Bay;2-2;.500;1
Lakeshore;2-2;.500;1
Wausau;2-2;.500;1
Fond du Lac;1-3;.250;2
Wisconsin Rapids;1-3;250;2
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Eau Claire;4-0;1.000;--
La Crosse;4-0;1.000;--
Waterloo;3-1;.750;1
Rochester;2-2;.500;2
Duluth;1-3;.250;3
Thunder Bay;0-4;.000;4
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;3-1;.750;--
Bismarck;2-2;.500;1
Minot;2-2;.500;1
Mankato;1-3;.250;2
Minnesota;0-2;.000;2
x-Willmar;0-2;.000;2
x--Won first half
Thursday's games
La Crosse 12, Bismarck 8
Battle Creek 12, Kokomo 6, completion of suspended game
Battle Creek 2, Kokomo 0, second game
Rochester 15, Thunder Bay 5
Rockford 11, Kalamazoo 6
St. Cloud 4, Duluth 3
Mankato 11, Waterloo 2
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Lakeshore 3
Minot 8, Minnesota 5
Kenosha 6, Madison 5
Green Bay 6, Wausau 5
Traverse City 4, Fond du Lac 2
Eau Claire 15, Willmar 5
Friday, July 7
La Crosse 14, Bismarck 10
Kalamazoo 12, Rockford 4
Madison 14, Kenosha 4
Battle Creek 5, Kokomo 3
Traverse City 7, Fond du Lac 2
St. Cloud 6, Duluth 4
Rochester 5, Thunder Bay 2
Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Waterloo 8, Mankato 6
Wausau 6, Green Bay 5
Minot 9, Minnesota 4
Eau Claire 8, Willmar 7, 10 innings
Saturday, July 8
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Minot
Willmar at Mankato
Minnesota at Duluth
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Lakeshore at Rockford
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Sunday, July 9
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Willmar at Mankato
La Crosse at Minot