GOLF
DAKOTA JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION
July 6 at Hawktree
Boys 10-12: 9 holes, 2,000-plus yards
1. Paxton Wallner, Minot Country Club, 33. 2. Teddy Andrist, Riverwood, 34. 3. Brody Horner, Hawktree, 36.
Boys 13-15, 18 holes, 6,200 plus yards:
1. Afton Bartz, USGA/North Dakota GC, 78. 2. Myles Jorde, USGA/North Dakota GC, 79. 3. Xavier Balkowitsch, Hawktree, 85.
Boys 16-18, 18 holes, 6,500 plus yards:
1. Parker Beck, Hawktree, 73. 2. Max Palmer, Bottineau Country Club, 74. 3. Kasen Rostad, Vardon Golf Club, 75.
Girls 10-12, 9-holes, 2,000 plus yards:
1. Ella Gravos, Fox Hills Golf Club, 47. 2. Rawni Roemmich, Riverwood, 50. 3. Camille Neigum, Youth on Course, 51.
Girls 13-15, 18 holes, 5,000 plus yards:
1. Laila Christianson, Vardon Golf Club, 77. 2. Abigail Schneider, Riverwood, 93. 3. Peyton Kalanek, Youth on Course, 96.
Girls 16-18, 18 Holes, 5,200 plus yds:
1. Brooke Hollar, USGA/North Dakota GC, 85. 2. Aliyah Iverson, Youth on Course (gross score).
Note: More than 100 youth golfers participated in the event.
LEGION BASEBALL
HAZEN 6-13, WASHBURN 2-3
At Hazen
Washburn;200;000;0;--;2;6;3
Hazen;202;200;x;--;6;9;1
H.Hoffman and E.Retterath; G.Holen and B.Haack. W – Holen. L – Hoffman. HR – Hazen: P.Sayler.
Highlights: Washburn – J.Retterath 1-for-3, R; A.Retterath 2-for-4, R; L.Miller 1-for-2; O.Patterson 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; E.Retterath 1-for-3. Hazen – Haack 2-for-4, double, R; B.Lesmann 2-for-3, R, RBI; T.Wick 2 R; Sayler 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBIs; B.Braithwaite 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; G.Krause 1-for-2, RBI; Holen 1-for-2, RBI, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks; T.Taylor 1-for-3.
Hazen 13, Washburn 3 (3 innings)
Washburn;003;--;3;2;0
Hazen;30(10);--;13;9;1
J.Retterath, J.Miller (3) and Becher; R.Beyer and T.Taylor. W – Beyer. L – J..Retterath.
Highlights: Washburn – J.Retterath 1-for-1, R; Thorton R; Becher RBI; Miller RBI; Wood RBI; Olson 1-for-1, R. Hazen – Haack 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; B.Braithwaite 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; T.Wick 12-for-2, double, 3 R, RBI; G.Krause 2 R; S.Bosch 3-for-3, R, 4 RBIs; Taylor R, RBI; Beyer R, RBI, 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K; R.Froelich R, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
LA CROSSE 12, BISMARCK 8
La Crosse;310;410;102;--;12;15;1
Bismarck;510;200;000;000;--;8;13;1
Cole Abbott, Michael Debattista (2), Jake Porter 98), Aiden Moffett (9) and Danny Neri. Ty Howry, Brad Helton (4), Stephen Klenske (5), Jacob Arndt (8), Ryan Taylor (9) and Bradlee Preap. W--Debattista. L--Klenske. HR--La Crosse, Ethan Frey. Bismarck, Nick Oakley.
Highlights: La Crosse -- Mic Paul 0-4 3 R; Justin DeCriscio 3-6 2B, R, 2 RBI; Frey 2-4 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Gabe D'Arcy 3-5 2 2B, R, 2 RB I; Aidan Sweatt 2-6 5 RBI; Gable Mitchell 2-4 3 R; Debattista 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 5 SO. Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 1-2 R; Oakley 3-5 HR, 2 R, RBI; Jake Simons 3-5 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jack Herring 4-5 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Luc Stuka 1-5 R, 2 RBI; Ryker Billingsley 1-4 2B, RBI; Klenske 3 IP, 4 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Attendance: 1,725.
Time of game: 3:12.
Note: Game started 2 hours late due to bus problems for La Crosse.
Records: La Crosse 3-0; Bismarck 2-1.
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rockford;4-0;1.000;--
Battle Creek;3-1;.750;1
x-Traverse City;2-1;.667;1.5
Kalamazoo;1-2;.333;2.5
Kenosha;1-3;.250;3
Kokomo;1-3;.250;3
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Green Bay;2-1;.667;--
Madison;2-1;.667;--
Fond du Lac;1-2;.333;1
Lakeshore;1-2;.333;1
Wausau;1-2;.333;1
Wisconsin Rapids;1-2;333;1
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Eau Claire;3-0;1.000;--
La Crosse;3-0;1.000;--
Waterloo;2-1;.667;1
Duluth;1-2;.333;2
Rochester;1-2;.333;2
Thunder Bay;0-3;.000;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;2-1;.667;--
St. Cloud;2-1;.667;--
Mankato;1-2;.333;1
Minot;1-2;.333;1
Minnesota;0-1;.000;1
x-Willmar;0-1;.000;1
x--Won first half
Thursday, July 6
La Crosse at Bismarck, n
Battle Creek 12, Kokomo 6, completion of suspended game
Battle Creek 2, Kokomo 0, second game
Rochester 15, Thunder Bay 5
Rockford 11, Kalamazoo 6
St. Cloud 4, Duluth 3
Mankato 11, Waterloo 2
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Lakeshore 3
Minot 8, Minnesota 5
Kenosha 6, Madison 5
Green Bay 6, Wausau 5
Traverse City 4, Fond du Lac 2
Eau Claire 15, Willmar 5
Friday, July 7
La Crosse at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Duluth
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Mankato
Green Bay at Wausau
Minnesota at Minot
Eau Claire at Willmar
Saturday, July 8
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Minot
Willmar at Mankato
Minnesota at Duluth
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Lakeshore at Rockford
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Sunday, July 9
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Willmar at Mankato
La Crosse at Minot
Monday, July 10
Bismarck at Rochester, 6:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wausau
Kenosha at Traverse City
Kokomo at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Minot at Mankato
Rockford at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Willmar