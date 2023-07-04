RODEO
MANDAN RODEO DAYS
Leaders through Monday
Bareback riding: 1T. Waylon Bourgeois, on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Rocket Powered Rollerskates, 83; 1T. Donny Proffit, on Macza Pro Rodeo's Sunday Stepper, 83; 3. Leighton Berry 82.5; 4. Jacek Frost 82; 5. Mason Clements 81.5; 6. Caleb Bennett 81.
Steer wrestling: 1. Denard Butler, 3.5 seconds; 2T. Denton Good 4.2. 2T. Tyler Willis Ravenscroft 4.2; 4. Jay Williamson 4.4; 5T. Stephen Mullins 45,5; 5T. Tyler Thorson 4.5.
Team roping: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 3.8 seconds; 2. Brenten Hall/Paden Bray, 3.9; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.1; 4T. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 4.3; 4T. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.3; 6. Clint Summers/Jake Long, 4.5.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Dylan Hancock, 86 on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos' Exposed Vegas; 2. Kade Bruno, 85.5; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, 84.5; 4. Cole Elshere, 84; 5. Houston Brown, 83; 6T. Jade Blackwell, 82; 6T. Damian Brennan 82; 6T. Brandon Lansford 82; 6T. Ean Price 82; 6T. Wade Sundell.
Tie-down roping : 1. Taylor Santos, 8.0 seconds; 2. Jason Schaffer 8.3; 3. Grant Turek 8.5; 4. Brock Belkham 8.6; 5. Paul David Tierney 8.7; 6T. Marcos Costa 8.8; 6T. Chase Lako, 8.8.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Ivy Saebens, 17.24 seconds; 2. Casey Mathis 17.28; 3. Sara Winkelman 17.35; 4. Kelly Allen 17.38; 5. Alyssa Gabrielson 17.39; 6. Preslie Reid 17.45.
Bull riding : 1. Ky Hamilton, 88.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Sun Country; 2. Jestyn Woodward 87; 3T. Trey Kimzey 85.5; 3T. Maverick Potter 85.5; 5. Stran Smith 85; 6. Riggen Hughes 82.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 10, MINOT 9
At Corbett Field
Bismarck;006;202;000;--;10;17;0
Minot;110;000;340;--;9;9;1
Andrew Hansen, Jackson Glover (5), Brad Helton (7) and Robby Harrison, Sam Bieser (6). Gavin Schmitt, Kade Benavidez (3), Evan Valencia (6), Grant Faris (9) and Karson Evans. W--Glover. L--Schmitt. Save--Helton. HR--Bismarck, Jake Simons. Minot, Drew Woodcox, Thomas Rollauer.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 1-3 R, RBI; Nick Oakley 3-4 2B, 2 R; Bradlee Preap 1-2 2B, RBI; Simons 2-4 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Jack Herring 1-6 R, RBI; Brock Kleszcz 3-6 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-6 RBI; Luc Stuka 1-3 R, RBI; Robby Harrison 2-3 R; Hansen 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO. Minot -- Rollauer 1-4 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Woodcox 1-5 HR, 4 RBI, R; Ryan Recio 2-2 2 R, RBI, 2B.
Attendance: 946.
Time of game: 3:12.
Records: Bismarck 1-0; Minot 0-1
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rockford;2-0;1.000;--
Battle Creek;1-0;1.000;0.5
Kalamazoo;1-0;1.000;0.5
Kokomo;0-1;.000;1.5
x-Traverse City;0-1;.000;1.5
Kenosha;0-2;.000;2
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;1-0;1.000;--
x-Green Bay;1-0;1.000;--
Madison;1-0;1.000;--
Wausau;0-1;.000;1
Wisconsin Rapids;0-1;.000;1
Lakeshore;0-1;.000;1
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Eau Claire;1-0;1.000;--
La Crosse;1-0;1.000;--
Waterloo;1-0;1.000;--
Duluth;0-1;.000;1
Thunder Bay;0-1;.000;1
Rochester;0-1;.000;1
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;1-0;1.000;--
St. Cloud;1-0;1.000;--
Minnesota;0-0;.000;0.5
x-Willmar;0-0;.000;0.5
Mankato;0-1;.000;1
Minot;0-1;.000;1
First half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Traverse City;22-13;.629;--
Kalamazoo;21-13;.618;0.5
Rockford;20-14;.588;1.5
Kenosha;17-16;.515;4
Kokomo;13-21;.382;8.5
Battle Creek;10-24;.294;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Green Bay;21-15;.583;0--
Wisconsin Rapids;20-15;.571;0.5
Wausau;20-15;.559;0.5
Madison;15-18;.455;4.5
Lakeshore;14-20;.412;6
Fond du Lac;13-22;.371;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Eau Claire;20-14;.588;--
Thunder Bay;17-15;.531;2
Rochester;18-16;.529;2
Duluth;16-16;.500;3
Waterloo;14-20;.412;6
La Crosse;13-21;.382;7
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;26-8;.765;--
St. Cloud;21-13;.618;5
Mankato;19-14;.576;6.5
Bismarck;16-18;.471;10
Minnesota;6-13;.316;12.5
Minot;7-25;.219;18
x--Denotes first half winner
Monday, July 3
Bismarck 9, Duluth 5
Green Bay 3, Madison 1
Rockford 6, Battle Creek 1
Willmar 3, Thunder Bay 2
Fond du Lac 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Traverse City 8, Kokomo 1
Wausau 8, Lakeshore 4
Eau Claire 12, Rochester 1
Waterloo 5, St. Cloud 3
Kalamazoo 5, Kenosha 4
La Crosse 5, Minot 2
End of first half
Tuesday, July 4
Bismarck 10, Minot 9
Battle Creek 18, Traverse City 3
Green Bay 7, Lakeshore 6
Madison 8, Wisconsin Rapids 5
St. Cloud 23, Duluth 18
Rockford 9, Kenosha 8
Rockford 3, Kenosha 1
Fond du Lac 4, Wausau 1
La Crosse 4, Rochester 2
Eau Claire 1, Thunder Bay 0
Kalamazoo 5, Kokomo 3
Waterloo 7, Mankato 6
Wednesday, July 5
Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Waterloo
Rochester at La Crosse
Duluth at St. Cloud
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Thursday, July 6
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo, completion of suspended game
Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Duluth at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Minot
Madison at Kenosha
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Willmar
Friday, July 7
La Crosse at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Duluth
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Mankato
Green Bay at Wausau
Minnesota at Minot
Eau Claire at Willmar
Saturday, July 8
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Minot
Willmar at Mankato
Minnesota at Duluth
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Lakeshore at Rockford
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Sunday, July 9
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Willmar at Mankato
La Crosse at Minot