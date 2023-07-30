LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
At Dickinson
Monday, July 24
Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 10 Grand Forks 5
Game 2: No. 9 Williston 5, No. 8 Dickinson 3, 8 innings
Tuesday, July 25
Game 3: No. 3 West Fargo 8, No. 6 Mandan 1
Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck Governors 6, No. 5 Jamestown 5
Game 5: No. 2 Minot 8, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 7
Game 6: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8, No. 9 Williston 0
Wednesday, July 26
Game 7: No. 6 Mandan 10, No. 8 Dickinson 0, 5 innings
Game 8: No. 5 Jamestown 3, No. 10 Grand Forks 1
Game 9: No. 6 Mandan 14, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 1, 6 innings
Game 10: No. 9 Williston 14, No. 5 Jamestown 4, 5 innings
Thursday, July 27
No. 3 West Fargo 6, No. 2 Minot 0
No. 1 Fargo Post 2 6, No. 4 Bismarck Governors 0
No. 9 Williston 7, No. 2 Minot 6
No. 4 Bismarck Governors 11, No. 6 Mandan 1, 5 innings
Friday, July 28
No. 1 Fargo Post 2 6, No. 3 West Fargo 4
No. 9 Williston 9, No. 4 Bismarck Governors 3
No. 9 Williston 4, No. 3 West Fargo 2
Saturday, July 29
Game 18: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 16, No. 9 Williston 7 (championship)
Note: Fargo Post 2 and Williston advance to Central Plains Regional Aug. 2-6 in Rapid City, S.D.
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Kindred
Loser out
Casselton 23, Bismarck Senators 2
Casselton 03(11) 63 — 23 14 2
Senators 020 00 — 2 7 10
Braden Mitchell, Mason Bosse (4) catcher NA. Andrew Jablonski, Traiden Kalfell (3), Hayden Emter (3) and Hank Barry, Tyler Kleinjan (3). W—Mitchell. L—Jablonski.
Highlights: Casselton — Logan Broaden 3-5 2 R, 3 RBI; Carter Maasjo 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Carter Vrchota 1-2 2 R, SB; Jason Parker 1-1 R; Mitchell 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI, 3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Mason Bosse 1-5 R, RBI, 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Eli Buhr 1-4 3 R, 2 RBI; Brenden Maasjo 1-2 4 R, RBI; Sam Kobbervig 3-4 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Noah Muchow 0-3 2 R. Senators — Ben LaDuke 2-3 RBI; Kleinjan 1-3; Jason Juma 1-3 R; TJ Olson 1-3 R; Hayden Emter 1-3 RBI, 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO; Jared Frank 1-1.
Records: Bismarck Senators 21-9.
Friday, July 28
East No. 1 Wahpeton 17, West No. 4 Watford City 0
East No. 3 West Fargo Vets 3, West No. 2 Bismarck Senators 0
East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers 3, West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 0
East No. 4 Kindred 4, West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers 1
Saturday, July 29
Bismarck Senators 9, Watford City 3
Dickinson Volunteers 2, Bismarck Capitals 0
Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 4
Kindred 10, Casselton 3
Sunday, July 30
Game 9: West Fargo Vets 7, Dickinson Volunteers 1 (Dickinson eliminated)
Game 10: Casselton 23, Bismarck Senators 2 (Senators eliminated)
Game 11: Wahpeton 7, Kindred 1
Monday, July 31
Game 12: Kindred vs. West Fargo Vets, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Wahpeton vs. Casselton, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
July 26-30 at Carrington
Wednesday, July 26
Game 1: Thompson 5, Hazen 4
Game 2: Cando 2, New Rockford 1
Game 3: Langdon 10, Burlington 0
Game 4: LaMoure 10, Carrington 5
Thursday, July 27
New Rockford 7, Hazen 6
Carrington 9, Burlington 5
Thompson 7, Cando 5, 8 innings
LaMoure 13, Langdon 2
Friday, July 28
Langdon 11, New Rockford 1, 6 innings
Carrington 3, Cando 2
Thompson 9, LaMoure 3
Langdon 9, Carrington 5
Saturday, July 29
LaMoure 10, Langdon 1
Thompson 4, LaMoure 2 (championship)
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 4, BISMARCK 0
At St. Cloud, Minn.
Bismarck 000 000 000 — 0 2 1
St. Cloud 110 020 00x — 4 7 1
A.J. Kostic, Jackson Chancey (5), Jacob Arndt (6), Chris Jackson (7), Justin Goldstein (9) and Bradlee Preap. Evan Esch, Andrew Morones (9) and Kevin Butler. W—Esch. L—Kostic.
Highlights: Bismarck — Dante Leach 1-4, SB; Garret Hill 1-4, SB; Chancey 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO. St. Cloud — Haiden Hunt 0-3 2 R; Oscar Serratos Jr. 1-4 R; Anthony Mata 3-4 RBI; Jose Gonzalez 1-3 R, SB; Esch 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Attendance: 1,302.
Time of game: 2:05.
Records: St. Cloud 15-9; Bismarck 7-19.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team W-L Pct. GB
Kalamazoo 17-7 .708 —
Rockford 16-10 .615 2
x-Traverse City 13-12 .520 4.5
Battle Creek 13-13 .500 5
Kokomo 10-16 .385 8
Kenosha 9-18 .333 9.5
Great Lakes West
Team W-L Pct. GB
Fond du Lac 14-11 .560 —
Madison 14-11 .560 —
x-Green Bay 12-12 .500 1.5
Wisconsin Rapids 11-11 .500 1.5
Wausau 9-13 .409 3.5
Lakeshore 10-15 .400 4
Great Plains East
Team W-L Pct. GB
La Crosse 20-4 .833 —
Waterloo 18-7 .720 2.5
Duluth 16-10 .615 5
x-Eau Claire 12-13 .480 8.5
Rochester 11-14 .440 9.5
Thunder Bay 9-17 .346 12
Great Plains West
Team W-L Pct. GB
x-Willmar 16-8 .667 —
St. Cloud 15-9 .625 1
Mankato 13-12 .520 3.5
Minot 8-17 .320 8.5
Bismarck 7-19 .229 10
Minnesota 2-17 .105 11.5
x—Won first half
Saturday, July 29
St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 4
Kalamazoo 7, Kenosha 4, first game
Kalamazoo 6, Kenosha 0, second game
Thunder Bay 7, Duluth 4
Green Bay 7, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Fond du Lac 4, Madison 3, 11 innings
Kokomo 6, Rockford 5, 10 innings
Battle Creek 8, Traverse City 6
Eau Claire 15, Minnesota 14, 10 innings
La Crosse 7, Mankato 6, 11 innings
Rochester 10, Minot 8
Lakeshore 9, Wausau 8
Waterloo 6, Willmar 2
Sunday, July 30
St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 0
Thunder Bay 4, Duluth 3
Kalamazoo 5, Kenosho 4
Lakeshore 4, Wausau 2
Fond du Lac 4, Madison 1
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Green Bay 1
Eau Claire 15, Minnesota 3
Rockford 12, Kokomo 7
Traverse City 8, Battle Creek 2
La Crosse 6, Mankato 2
Wilmar 4, Waterloo 2
Minot 6, Rochester 5
Monday, July 31
Great Plains Home Run Challenge, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, completion of suspended game
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, second game
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Madison
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kenosha at Rockford
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Great Plains All-Star Game, 7 p.m.
Wausau at Madison
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at kokomo
Madison at Lakeshore
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Rockford at Kenosha
Thursday, Aug. 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Waterloo at Rochester
Minnesota at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Madison
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Rockford
Minnesota at Minot
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Eau Claire at Duluth
Green Bay at Lakeshore