LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
At Dickinson
Winner’s bracket
Fargo Post 2, Bismarck Governors 0
Governors;000;000;0;--;0;5;0
Post 2;011;004;--;6;6;0
Isaac Mitchell, Nick Patton (6) and Max Vig; Zachary LeMont and Samuel Ovsak. W – LaMont. L – Mitchell. HR – Post 2: Charlie Kalbrener.
Highlights: Govs – Gvin Lill 1-for-3; Michael Fagerland 1-for-3; Noah Riedinger 2-for-3, double; Vig 1-for-3. Post 2 – Ovsak 1-for-4, RBI; Connor Holm 0-for-1, R, RBI; Kalbrener 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIS; Jordan Leininger 1-for-3; Jaxon Beiswanger 1-for-3, 2 R; Jonah DeJong 1-for-3, R; Wyatt Kosidowski 1-for-1, R, RBI; LaMont 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks.
Bismarck Governors 11, Mandan Chiefs 1, 6 Innings
Loser out
Mandan;100;000;--;1;5;3
Bismarck;140;402;--;11;10;2
Hudsen Sheldon, Brayden Bunnell (2) and Owen Brincks. Matthew Porter and Max Vig. W—Porter. L—Sheldon.
Highlights: Mandan – Sheldon 0-3 R; Lucas Burgum 2-3 2B; McCoy Keller 2-3 RBUI; Jamison Nelson 1-3. Bismarck – Michael Fagerland 2-3 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Lill 3-4 R, RBI, SB; Tommy Kraljic 1-3 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 1-2 2B, RBI; Eli Thompson 1-2 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Carter Krueger 1-1 2B, 2 R; Marcus Butts 0-1 R; Parker Sagsveen 0-3 RBI; Jace Groseclose 1-3 R, 2 RBI, SB; Vig 0-2 R; Porter 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 6 SO.
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
July 24-29 at Dickinson
All Times Central
Monday, July 24
Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 10 Grand Forks 5
Game 2: No. 9 Williston 5, No. 8 Dickinson 3, 8 innings
Tuesday, July 25
Game 3: No. 3 West Fargo 8, No. 6 Mandan 1
Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Jamestown 5
Game 5: No. 2 Minot 8, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 7
Game 6: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8, No. 9 Williston 0
Wednesday, July 26
Game 7: No. 6 Mandan 10, No. 8 Dickinson 0, 5 innings
Game 8: No. 5 Jamestown 3, No. 10 Grand Forks 1
Game 9: No. 6 Mandan 14, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 1, 6 innings
Game 10: No. 9 Williston 14, No. 5 Jamestown 4, 5 innings
Thursday, July 27
Game 11: No. 3 West Fargo 6, No. 2 Minot 0
Game 12: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 6, No. 4 Bismarck 0
Game 13: No. 9 Williston 7, No. 2 Minot 6 (loser out)
Game 14: No. 4 Bismarck 11, No. 6 Mandan 1, 6 innings (loser out)
Friday, July 28
Game 15: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 1 p.m. (winner's bracket final)
Game 16: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 9 Williston, 3 p.m. (loser out)
Game 17: Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 15, 7 p.m. (loser out)
Saturday, July 29
Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 4 p.m.
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
July 28-Aug. 1
At Kindred
Friday, July 28
Game 1: East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Watford City Walleye, 11 a.m.
Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck Senators vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers vs. West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.
Game 4: West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers vs. East No. 4 Kindred, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m. (loser out)
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m. (loser out)
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12 p.m. (loser out)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m. (loser out)
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m. (winner's bracket final)
Monday, July 31
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.
NOTE 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.
NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
July 26-30 at Carrington
Wednesday, July 26
Thompson 5, Hazen 4
Cando 2, New Rockford 1
Langdon 10, Burlington 0
LaMoure 10, Carrington 5
Thursday, July 27
New Rockford 7, Hazen 6
Carrington 9, Burlington 5
Thompson 7, Cando 5, 8 innings
LaMoure 13, Langdon 2
Friday, July 28
Game 9: Langdon vs. New Rockford (loser out), 10 a.m.
Game 10: Cando vs. Carrington (loser out), 12:30 p.m.
Game 11: Thompson vs. LaMoure(winner’s bracket final), 3 p.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5:30 p.m. (loser out), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 (loser out), Noon
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 3 p.m. (championship)
Sunday, July 30
Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary)
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 8, ROCHESTER 5
Rochester;100;300;100;--;5;9;1
Bismarck;000;100;07x;--;8;14;1
Cole Seward, Corbin Barker (7), Jonathan Largaespada (8), Ryan Mixey (8) and Ian Daugherty. Colton Dorsey, Alec Danen (4), Chris Jackson (6), Jacob Arndt (8), Ryan Taylor (9) and Robby Harrison. W—Arndt. L—Largaespada. Save—Taylor.
Highlights: Rochester – Paul Schoenfeld 2-5 2 2B, R, SB; Andy Miller 1-4 2 RBI; Kimo Fukofuka 2-3 R; Seward 6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 6 SO. Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 1-5 R, 2 RBI; Nick Oakley 1-4; Garrett Hill 3-4 2 R, RBI; Jack Herring 2-4 R; Brock Kleszcz 1-5 RBI; Aaron Biediger 1-4 R, RBI; Luke Hammond 2-4 R; Ryker Billingsley 1-4 R, RBI; Harrison 2-3 R; Danen 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Jackson 2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 SO; Arndt 1 P, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Taylor 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Attendance: 1,900.
Time of game: 3:19.
Records: Bismarck 6-17; Rochester 10-12.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;14-6;.700;--
Rockford;14-9;.609;1.5
x-Traverse City;12-10;.545;3
Battle Creek;11-12;.478;4.5
Kokomo;9-14;.391;6.5
Kenosha;8-15;.348;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;13-8;.619;--
x-Green Bay;10-10;.500;2.5
Fond du Lac;11-11;.500;2.5
Wisconsin Rapids;10-10;.500;2.5
Wausau;9-11;.450;3.5
Lakeshore;8-14;.364;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;17-4;.810;--
Waterloo;16-6;.727;1.5
Duluth;16-7;.696;2
Rochester;10-12;.455;7.5
x-Eau Claire;10-13;.435;8
Thunder Bay;6-17;.261;12
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Willmar;14-7;.667;--
St. Cloud;13-8;.618;1
Mankato;13-9;.591;1.5
Minot;7-16;.304;8
Bismarck;6-17;.261;9
Minnesota;2-14;.125;9.5
x--Won first half
Thursday, July 27
Bismarck 8, Rochester 5
Rockford 5, Kalamazoo 4, 10 innings
Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 4
Eau Claire 7, Minot 2, 6 innings, rain
Willmar 12, St. Cloud 4, rain
La Crosse 6, Mankato 1
Duluth 6, Thunder Bay 5
Madison at Green Bay, n
Traverse City 4, Kenosha 3
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, suspended, n
Fond du Lac 11, Lakeshore 7
Waterloo 13, Minnesota 0
Friday, July 28
Rochester at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Minot at Eau Claire
Willmar at St. Cloud
Mankato at La Crosse
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Madison at Green Bay
Traverse City at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Waterloo
Saturday, July 29
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo (2)
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Madison
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minnesota at Eau Claire
La Crosse at Mankato
Rochester at Minot
Wausau at Lakeshore
Waterloo at Willmar