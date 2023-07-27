LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

At Dickinson

Winner’s bracket

Fargo Post 2, Bismarck Governors 0

Governors;000;000;0;--;0;5;0

Post 2;011;004;--;6;6;0

Isaac Mitchell, Nick Patton (6) and Max Vig; Zachary LeMont and Samuel Ovsak. W – LaMont. L – Mitchell. HR – Post 2: Charlie Kalbrener.

Highlights: Govs – Gvin Lill 1-for-3; Michael Fagerland 1-for-3; Noah Riedinger 2-for-3, double; Vig 1-for-3. Post 2 – Ovsak 1-for-4, RBI; Connor Holm 0-for-1, R, RBI; Kalbrener 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIS; Jordan Leininger 1-for-3; Jaxon Beiswanger 1-for-3, 2 R; Jonah DeJong 1-for-3, R; Wyatt Kosidowski 1-for-1, R, RBI; LaMont 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 Ks.

Bismarck Governors 11, Mandan Chiefs 1, 6 Innings

Loser out

Mandan;100;000;--;1;5;3

Bismarck;140;402;--;11;10;2

Hudsen Sheldon, Brayden Bunnell (2) and Owen Brincks. Matthew Porter and Max Vig. W—Porter. L—Sheldon.

Highlights: Mandan – Sheldon 0-3 R; Lucas Burgum 2-3 2B; McCoy Keller 2-3 RBUI; Jamison Nelson 1-3. Bismarck – Michael Fagerland 2-3 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Lill 3-4 R, RBI, SB; Tommy Kraljic 1-3 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 1-2 2B, RBI; Eli Thompson 1-2 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Carter Krueger 1-1 2B, 2 R; Marcus Butts 0-1 R; Parker Sagsveen 0-3 RBI; Jace Groseclose 1-3 R, 2 RBI, SB; Vig 0-2 R; Porter 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 6 SO.

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

July 24-29 at Dickinson

All Times Central

Monday, July 24

Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 10 Grand Forks 5

Game 2: No. 9 Williston 5, No. 8 Dickinson 3, 8 innings

Tuesday, July 25

Game 3: No. 3 West Fargo 8, No. 6 Mandan 1

Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Jamestown 5

Game 5: No. 2 Minot 8, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 7

Game 6: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8, No. 9 Williston 0

Wednesday, July 26

Game 7: No. 6 Mandan 10, No. 8 Dickinson 0, 5 innings

Game 8: No. 5 Jamestown 3, No. 10 Grand Forks 1

Game 9: No. 6 Mandan 14, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 1, 6 innings

Game 10: No. 9 Williston 14, No. 5 Jamestown 4, 5 innings

Thursday, July 27

Game 11: No. 3 West Fargo 6, No. 2 Minot 0

Game 12: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 6, No. 4 Bismarck 0

Game 13: No. 9 Williston 7, No. 2 Minot 6 (loser out)

Game 14: No. 4 Bismarck 11, No. 6 Mandan 1, 6 innings (loser out)

Friday, July 28

Game 15: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 1 p.m. (winner's bracket final)

Game 16: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 9 Williston, 3 p.m. (loser out)

Game 17: Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 15, 7 p.m. (loser out)

Saturday, July 29

Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 4 p.m.

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

July 28-Aug. 1

At Kindred

Friday, July 28

Game 1: East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Watford City Walleye, 11 a.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck Senators vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers vs. West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.

Game 4: West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers vs. East No. 4 Kindred, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m. (loser out)

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12 p.m. (loser out)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m. (winner's bracket final)

Monday, July 31

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.

NOTE 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

July 26-30 at Carrington

Wednesday, July 26

Thompson 5, Hazen 4

Cando 2, New Rockford 1

Langdon 10, Burlington 0

LaMoure 10, Carrington 5

Thursday, July 27

New Rockford 7, Hazen 6

Carrington 9, Burlington 5

Thompson 7, Cando 5, 8 innings

LaMoure 13, Langdon 2

Friday, July 28

Game 9: Langdon vs. New Rockford (loser out), 10 a.m.

Game 10: Cando vs. Carrington (loser out), 12:30 p.m.

Game 11: Thompson vs. LaMoure(winner’s bracket final), 3 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5:30 p.m. (loser out), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 (loser out), Noon

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 3 p.m. (championship)

Sunday, July 30

Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary)

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 8, ROCHESTER 5

Rochester;100;300;100;--;5;9;1

Bismarck;000;100;07x;--;8;14;1

Cole Seward, Corbin Barker (7), Jonathan Largaespada (8), Ryan Mixey (8) and Ian Daugherty. Colton Dorsey, Alec Danen (4), Chris Jackson (6), Jacob Arndt (8), Ryan Taylor (9) and Robby Harrison. W—Arndt. L—Largaespada. Save—Taylor.

Highlights: Rochester – Paul Schoenfeld 2-5 2 2B, R, SB; Andy Miller 1-4 2 RBI; Kimo Fukofuka 2-3 R; Seward 6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 6 SO. Bismarck – Benjamin Rosengard 1-5 R, 2 RBI; Nick Oakley 1-4; Garrett Hill 3-4 2 R, RBI; Jack Herring 2-4 R; Brock Kleszcz 1-5 RBI; Aaron Biediger 1-4 R, RBI; Luke Hammond 2-4 R; Ryker Billingsley 1-4 R, RBI; Harrison 2-3 R; Danen 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Jackson 2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 SO; Arndt 1 P, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Taylor 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Attendance: 1,900.

Time of game: 3:19.

Records: Bismarck 6-17; Rochester 10-12.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;14-6;.700;--

Rockford;14-9;.609;1.5

x-Traverse City;12-10;.545;3

Battle Creek;11-12;.478;4.5

Kokomo;9-14;.391;6.5

Kenosha;8-15;.348;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Madison;13-8;.619;--

x-Green Bay;10-10;.500;2.5

Fond du Lac;11-11;.500;2.5

Wisconsin Rapids;10-10;.500;2.5

Wausau;9-11;.450;3.5

Lakeshore;8-14;.364;5.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;17-4;.810;--

Waterloo;16-6;.727;1.5

Duluth;16-7;.696;2

Rochester;10-12;.455;7.5

x-Eau Claire;10-13;.435;8

Thunder Bay;6-17;.261;12

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Willmar;14-7;.667;--

St. Cloud;13-8;.618;1

Mankato;13-9;.591;1.5

Minot;7-16;.304;8

Bismarck;6-17;.261;9

Minnesota;2-14;.125;9.5

x--Won first half

Thursday, July 27

Bismarck 8, Rochester 5

Rockford 5, Kalamazoo 4, 10 innings

Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 4

Eau Claire 7, Minot 2, 6 innings, rain

Willmar 12, St. Cloud 4, rain

La Crosse 6, Mankato 1

Duluth 6, Thunder Bay 5

Madison at Green Bay, n

Traverse City 4, Kenosha 3

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, suspended, n

Fond du Lac 11, Lakeshore 7

Waterloo 13, Minnesota 0

Friday, July 28

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Minot at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Mankato at La Crosse

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Madison at Green Bay

Traverse City at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Waterloo

Saturday, July 29

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo (2)

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rockford at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at Eau Claire

La Crosse at Mankato

Rochester at Minot

Wausau at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Willmar