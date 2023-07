LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

At Dickinson

First round

West Fargo 8, Mandan 1

Mandan;001;000;0;--;1;4;1

West Fargo;040;310;x;--;8;7;1

Gage Miller, Jordan Binder (5) and Tukker Horner, Owen Brincks (7). Casey Clemenson, Caleb Duerr (5), Carter Carlson (6) and Brady Medina. W--Clemenson. L--Miller.

Highlights: Mandan -- Hudsen Sheldon 1-3; Brayden Bunnell 1-3 RBI; Dylan Gierke 1-3; Tate Olson 1-3; Miller 4 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 BB, 2 SO; Binder 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB. West Fargo -- Trey Stocker 3-3 3B, R, RBI; Duerr 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Clemenson 1-4 R, 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Medina 0-3 RBI; Konner Entz 1-4 RBI, SB; Caleb Anderson 1-2 R; Aiden Wolf 0-1 R; Seth Wiggestrand 0-1 2 R; Landon Troftgruben 0-1 2 R, SB; Carlson 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.

July 24-29 at Dickinson

All Times Central

Monday, July 24

Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 10 Grand Forks 5

Game 2: No. 9 Williston 5, No. 8 Dickinson 3, 8 innings

Tuesday, July 25

Game 3: No. 3 West Fargo 8, No. 6 Mandan 1

Game 4: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Jamestown 5

Game 5: No. 2 Minot 8, No. 7 Fargo Post 400 7

Game 6: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8, No. 9 Williston 0

Wednesday, July 26

Game 7: No. 8 Dickinson vs. No. 6 Mandan, 11 a.m. (loser out)

Game 8: No. 10 Grand Forks vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 2 p.m. (loser out)

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 7 Fargo Post 400, 5 p.m. (loser out)

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. No. 9 Williston, 8 p.m. (loser out)

Thursday, July 27

Game 11: No. 3 West Fargo vs. No. 2 Minot, 11 a.m.

Game 12: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 1 Fargo Post 2, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 11, 5 p.m. (loser out)

Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 12, 7 p.m. (loser out)

Friday, July 28

Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (winner's bracket final)

Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 13, 3 p.m. (loser out)

Game 17: Winner Game 16 vs. Loser Game 15, 7 p.m. (loser out)

Saturday, July 29

Game 18: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 17, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 19: Second championship game (if necessary), 4 p.m.

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

July 28-Aug. 1

At Kindred

Friday, July 28

Game 1: East No. 1 Wahpeton vs. West No. 4 Watford City Walleye, 11 a.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Bismarck Senators vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: East No. 2 Casselton Haymakers vs. West No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.

Game 4: West No. 1 Dickinson Volunteers vs. East No. 4 Kindred, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m. (loser out)

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12 p.m. (loser out)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m. (loser out)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m. (winner's bracket final)

Monday, July 31

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary), 2 p.m.

NOTE 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

July 26-30 at Carrington

Wednesday, July 26

Game 1: Thompson vs. Hazen, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Cando vs. New Rockford, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: Langdon vs. Burlington, 3 p.m.

Game 4: LaMoure vs. Carrington, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (loser out), 10 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (loser out), 12:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Game 9: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5 (loser out), 10 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6 (loser out), 12:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (winner’s bracket final), 3 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5:30 p.m. (loser out), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 (loser out), Noon

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 3 p.m. (championship)

Sunday, July 30

Game 15: Second championship game (if necessary)

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;14-5;.737;--

Rockford;13-9;.591;2.5

x-Traverse City;11-10;.524;4

Battle Creek;11-11;.500;4.5

Kenosha;8-14;.364;7.5

Kokomo;8-14;.364;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Madison;13-8;.619;--

x-Green Bay;10-10;.500;2.5

Wisconsin Rapids;10-10;.500;2.5

Fond du Lac;10-11;.476;3

Wausau;9-11;.450;3.5

Lakeshore;8-13;.381;5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;15-4;.789;--

Waterloo;14-5;.737;1

Duluth;14-7;.667;2

Rochester;9-10;.474;6

x-Eau Claire;8-13;.381;8

Thunder Bay;6-15;.286;11.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Willmar;13-6;.684;--

St. Cloud;12-7;.632;1

Mankato;12-8;.600;1.5

Minot;7-14;.333;7

Bismarck;5-16;.238;9

Minnesota;2-12;.143;8.5

x--Won first half

Monday, July 24

Duluth 14, Bismarck 7

Thunder Bay 8, La Crosse 5

Eau Claire 5, Minot 2

Waterloo 4, Rochester 2

St. Cloud 13, Willmar 4

Tuesday, July 25

Great Lakes West 11, Great Lakes East 7

Wednesday, July 26

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Waterloo at Rochester

Minnesota at Mankato

Minot at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Thursday, July 27

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Minot at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Mankato at La Crosse

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Madison at Green Bay

Traverse City at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Waterloo

Friday, July 28

Rochester at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Minot at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Mankato at La Crosse

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Madison at Green Bay

Traverse City at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Waterloo

Saturday, July 29

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo (2)

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rockford at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minnesota at Eau Claire

La Crosse at Mankato

Rochester at Minot

Wausau at Lakeshore

Waterloo at Willmar