LEGION BASEBALL
DICKINSON VOLUNTEERS 12-4, BISMARCK SENATORS 5-8
Dickinson 12, Bismarck Senators 5
Senators;100;400;0;--;5;7;3
Volunteers;243;102;x;--;12;9;5
Brady Helm, Hayden Emter (2) and Christian Tibor. Kevin Olsson, Drew Gabel (6) and Hank Barry. W—Olsson. L—Helm.
Highlights: Senators – Ben LaDuke 1-4; Tyler Kleinjan 1-4 R, SB; Traiden Kalfell 1-3 R, SB; Andrew Jablonski 1-4; Barry 0-3 R; Jason Juma 2-2 2B, R, RBI; TJ Olson 0-1 R; Jared Frank 1-3 2B, 2 RBI; Emter 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 2 SO. Volunteers – Camden Kubas 2-5 2 R, RBI, SB; Nick Sobolik 2-3 3 RBI, SB; Jake Balliet 1-4 2 R, RBI; Will Easum 0-1 R, RBI; Cameron Wolf 2-4 R; Tyler Danborn 0-2 R, RBI; Olsson 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI, 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 2 SO; Easton Hugelen 0-1 R, RBI; Tibor 0-2 2 R, RBI, SB.
Bismarck Senators 8, Dickinson Volunteers 4
Senators;104;111;0;--;8;11;2
Volunteers;020;010;1;--;4;10;4
Logan Lawrence, Tony Burkel (5) and Tyler Kleinjan. Will Easum, Nick Sobolik (3), Parker Sayler (5), Conrad Kopapi. W—Lawrence. L—Easum.
Highlights: Senators – Ben LaDuke 3-3 2 R, RBI; Kleinjan 1-5 2 R; Andrew Jablonski 1-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Traiden Kalfell 3-4 R, 2 RBI; Brady Helm 2-4 RBI; Olson 0-1 R, RBI; Javon Crawford 1-3; Lawrence 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 2 SO; Burkel 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 1 SO. Volunteers – Camden Kubas 1-2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jake Balliet 2-4; Will Easum 3-4; Tibor 1-4 R; Cameron Wolf 1-2 R.
HAZEN 9-10, HETTINGER 5-0
Hazen 9, Hettinger 5
Hettinger;104;000;0;--;5;6;4
Hazen;040;032;x;--;9;6;3
Greff, Pierce (2) and DeFoe. Holen, Wick (4) and Haack. W--Wick. L--Greff. HR--Hettinger, Pierce 2.
Highlights: Hettinger -- Pierce 2-4 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO; DeFoe 1-2 R, BB; Blackwell 1-2 2B, R. Hazen -- Lesmann 2-4 2 R; Braithwaite 2-4 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Krause 1-4 R; Bosch 1-2 R, RBI; Taylor 0-2 R, RBI; Wick 3 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Hazen 10, Hettinger 0, 3 innings
Hettinger;000;--;0;2;2
Hazen;541;--;10;7;0
Dix, Drayton (2) and Greff. Haack and Braithwate. W--Haack. L--Dix.
Highlights: Hettinger -- Dirk 1-2; Dix 1-1. Hazen -- Haack 1-1 2B, 2 R, BB, SB, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Braithwaite 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB; Wck 1-2 2 R, RBI; Sayler 2-2 2 R, RBI, BB; Holen 0-1 RBI; Holland 0-1 R, BB; Krause 0-3 RBI, BB; Beyer 1-1 2B, 3 RBI; Froelich 1-2 RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MANKATO 10-5, BISMARCK 1-1
Game 1
Mankato 10, Bismarck 1
Bismarck;000;000;001;--;1;2;1
Mankato;201;500;20x;--;10;9;1
Sam Bieser, Ricky Harrison (4), Alec Danen (4), Ryker Billingsley (6), Dante Leach (8) and Robby Harrison. Breck Bradshaw, Jalen Martinez (7) and Ariel Armas. W--Bradshaw. L--Bieser. Save--Martinez. HR--Mankato, Brendan Hord.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Jack Herring 1-3 2B; Luc Stuka 0-3 R; Dillon Goetz 1-3; Jackson Beaman 0-2 RBI; Danen 1 1/3 IP, 1H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO. Mankato -- Kai Roberts 1-3 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Max Williams 1-3 2 R, 3 RBI; Hord 2-4 HR, R, 3 RBI; Ariel Armas 1-5 RBI; Orlando Salinas 1-3 2B; Joe Hauser 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Bradshaw 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 5 SO; Martinez 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Attendance: 1,813
Time of game: 2:17.
Game 2
Mankato 5, Bismarck 1
Bismarck;000;100;000;--;1;6;1
Mankato;000;100;000;--;5;8;0
Ty Howry, Justin Goldstein (5), Jaxon Meyer (7) and Robby Harrison. Kolby Kiser, Peter Michael (6), Luke McCollough (8) and Brendan Hord. W--Kiser. L--Howry. Save--McCullough.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Benjamin Rosengard 14; Jack Herring 1-4; Jackson Beaman 3-3 R; Luc Stuka 1-3 RBI; Howry 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 5 SO; Goldstein 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. Mankato -- Hord 1-2 2 R; Max Williams 1-3 R; Dustin Crenshaw 1-4 2B, RBI; Brody Harding 1-4 R; Jake Duer 1-3 RBI; Angelo Aleman 1-2 RBI; Kiser 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 SO; Peter Michael 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO; McCullough 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Attendance: 1,671
Time of game: 2:35
Records: Mankato 6-4; Bismarck 2-8.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;7-2;.778;--
x-Traverse City;5-4;.556;2
Rockford;6-5;.545;2
Battle Creek;5-5;.500;2.5
Kenosha;3-7;.300;4.5
Kokomo;3-7;.300;4.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;5-3;.625;--
Lakeshore;6-4;.600;--
Wisconsin Rapids;6-4;600;--
Wausau;4-5;.444;1.5
Fond du Lac;4-6;.400;2
x-Green Bay;4-6;.400;2
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;8-1;.889;--
La Crosse;7-1;.875;0.5
Duluth;7-3;.700;1.5
x-Eau Claire;4-6;.400;4.5
Rochester;4-6;.400;4.5
Thunder Bay;2-7;.222;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;5-2;.714;--
Mankato;6-4;.600;0.5
x-Willmar;3-3;.500;1.5
Minot;3-6;.333;3
Bismarck;2-8;.200;4.5
Minnesota;0-4;.000;3.5
x--Won first half
Wednesday, July 12
Mankato 10, Bismarck 1, first game
Mankato 5, Bismarck 1, second game
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Green Bay 1, first game
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Green Bay 9, second game
Fond du Lac 6, Wausau 1, first game
Wausau 9, Fond du Lac 1, second game
La Crosse 13, Eau Claire 7, first game
La Crosse 18, Eau Claire 4, second game
Duluth 10, Rochester 5, first game
Duluth 11, Rochester 2, second game
Madison 6, Lakeshore 5
Kenosha 3, Battle Creek 2
Kokomo 4, Traverse City 3
Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 1
Waterloo 15, Thunder Bay 2
Willmar 13, Minot 12
Thursday, July 13
Bismarck at Eau Claire. 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Traverse City (DH)
Kenosha at Battle Creek (DH)
Kalamazoo at Rockford (DH)
Thunder Bay at Waterloo (DH)
Minot at Willmar (DH)
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Green Bay
Mankato at St. Cloud
Duluth at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester
Friday, July 14
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Traverse City
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Minnesota at Rochester
Madison at Green Bay
Thunder Bay at Waterloo
Duluth at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Wausau
Mankato at St. Cloud
Minot at Willmar
Saturday, July 15
Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Madison
Kokomo at Kenosha, DH
Mankato at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Kalamazoo
Madison at Traverse City
Wausau at Green Bay
Duluth at St. Cloud
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Rochester
Waterloo at La Crosse
Minnesota at Willmar
Sunday, July 16
Minot at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Madison
Wisconsin Rapids at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Mankato at Thunder Bay
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Green Bay
Kokomo at Kenosha
Rochester at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at Duluth
Minnesota at Willmar
Waterloo at La Crosse
REC DIGEST
BASKETBALL
START SMART 3 ON 3 BLAST: Sunday, July 23 at Century High School. For boys and girls grades 2-12. Cost $150. Teams guaranteed three games. Tournament limited to first 100 teams. Deadline July 14. Divisions based on gender and grade level, but could vary based on number of teams in the tournament. Teams must register at https://tourneymachine.com/E125186. Fee can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington, Drive, Bismarck, 58503. For more information contact Darin Mattern (darin_mattern@bismarckschools.org) or Nate Welstad at (nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org).