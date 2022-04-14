Baseball teams try to figure out what happens after the storm

On Monday night, the Century Patriots were putting the finishing touches on a West Region doubleheader sweep of Jamestown at Jack Brown Stadium.

Hours after returning home, winter was back. And there wasn’t much to do.

“Just watching it snow,” Patriots coach Kent Schweigert said. “That’s all you can do.”

After a major April blizzard swept through the state, schools were closed, games postponed and practices off for the time being.

The difference was night and day.

“(Monday) in Jamestown, we had a really nice day, Schweigert said. “There was hardly any wind. It was a little cool for the second game, but you’re standing there and you’re playing and you’re going, tomorrow this could be all different. And sure enough it is. It’s just hard to believe.”

For baseball teams that had fought through some up and down temperatures to get ready to open the spring season, the winter weather brought everything to a halt.

“We’re still kind of in the middle of this,” Shiloh Christian coach Aric Lee said. “We don’t know how much snow we’re going to get and when we’re going to make things up or be able to start rescheduling. We still have games scheduled for next week but this week is a wash.

“It’s actually probably the best timing with Easter break because we already had a break in there. Hopefully the temperatures can rise up and we’ll see what happens when the storm is done.”

Making schedule adjustments to account for unpredictable weather is a springtime tradition.

“That’s life in North Dakota with spring athletics in general,” Lee said. “It’s not just baseball that’s affected – it’s softball, track, golf, everything is taking the brunt of this storm.

“We’re in the same boat as everybody else.”

“The biggest thing will be finding spots to practice and times to practice until the snow disappears,” Schweigert said. “We’re trying to keep the kids upbeat. You know it’s going to be a while again but we’ll get back outside. Hopefully when we do get back outside we’ve got a good run of weather and we’ll be able to get after it.”

With the two wins in Jamestown, the Patriots are 3-1, 2-1 in the West Region.

“I thought we took a step forward from last Friday,” Schweigert said. “We didn’t play very well in Minot. It was disappointing getting off to a start like that but I thought yesterday we took a step forward and played pretty well. Things we didn’t do very good at Minot we did much better (Monday). The kids were focused an excited to play again.”

When anyone gets back on the field again is up in the air. It does help having turf fields like the Skyhawks’ at Dwyer Field to speed the process along.

“When the storm is over with, we’ll go and assess the field and see where the snow drifts are and attack those first so we can get back to practice and playing as soon as possible,” Lee said.

Shiloh Christian (3-1) is off to a strong start with a tough early-season schedule featuring several defending regional champions.

“Playing some high-quality teams lets you know where you sit and what you need to work on,” Lee said. “We are pretty confident we can fix those things and be in the mix for a region and a state title. That’s the expectation every year, so this year is no different. We feel we have the kids and the work ethic to be able to go out and try to accomplish those goals.”

As teams begin to ramp up again, getting arms ready for a compacted schedule will be a challenge.

“One of the biggest things is getting arms in shape,” Schweigert said. “There’s no school, we can’t practice. It’s been outdoors, now we move back indoors.

“You’re going to need arms because there could be quite a few games in a short period of time. You’re going to need the pitching, that’s going to be the biggest thing, getting kids on the mound. And we’re going to need all kids helping out. That’s what the early season is for, these early games. You limit the number of pitches the kids can throw and you get them out there and as the days and weeks go by, they’re building up strength and you can get that pitch count up. But now we’re going to have to do a lot of throwing inside. It’s not the same as outside. You lose your long catch again, that builds up arm strength. But we’ve done this before and we’ll have to do this again.”

