Badlands Bowl, Lions and Optimist All-Star basketball and volleyball games all canceled

The Badlands Bowl, Lions All-Star basketball games and the Optimist Volleyball All-Star series all have been canceled.

The 27th and final Badlands Bowl, featuring the top high school football players from North Dakota and Montana, was set for June 20 in Dickinson.

The Lions and Optimists all-star basketball and volleyball games were scheduled for July 13-14 in Bismarck and Fargo.

On Friday, the Shrine Bowl football games on July 18 in Fargo also were canceled.

The cancellations are continued fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

More to come on this story later.

