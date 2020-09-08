Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

TWO LARKS NAMED NWL ALL-STARS

Four players from the North Dakota pod were selected for the 2020 Northwoods League postseason all-star team.

Chase Adkison, a redshirt freshman catcher at Boise State, and Wyatt Ulrich, a senior outfielder from Richmond, were honored from the pod champion Bismarck Larks.

Adkison hit .340 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and 20 RBIs in 24 games for the Larks. Ullrich, in his fourth season with the Larks, hit .375 with four doubles, three triples, one homer, 14 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 26 games.

John Wilson, a junior left-handed pitcher from Old Dominion, was selected from the pod runner-up Mandan Flickertails. Wilson signed with the Minnesota Twins organization in August after going 2-2 with one save and a 0.00 ERA in 22 innings, walking two and striking out 19 in five appearances in Bismarck.

Calen Schwabe, a junior outfielder from North Dakota State, was honored from the Bismarck Bull Moose. The Thompson, N.D., native hit .297 with one double, three RBIs and three stolen bases in 25 games.

