Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 9

AREA SPORTS
TWO LARKS NAMED NWL ALL-STARS
Four players from the North Dakota pod were selected for the 2020 Northwoods League postseason all-star team.
Chase Adkison, a redshirt freshman catcher at Boise State, and Wyatt Ulrich, a senior outfielder from Richmond, were honored from the pod champion Bismarck Larks.
Adkison hit .340 with three doubles, one triple, one homer and 20 RBIs in 24 games for the Larks. Ullrich, in his fourth season with the Larks, hit .375 with four doubles, three triples, one homer, 14 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 26 games.
John Wilson, a junior left-handed pitcher from Old Dominion, was selected from the pod runner-up Mandan Flickertails. Wilson signed with the Minnesota Twins organization in August after going 2-2 with one save and a 0.00 ERA in 22 innings, walking two and striking out 19 in five appearances in Bismarck.
Calen Schwabe, a junior outfielder from North Dakota State, was honored from the Bismarck Bull Moose. The Thompson, N.D., native hit .297 with one double, three RBIs and three stolen bases in 25 games.
CENTURY, LEM TOP VOLLEYBALL POLLS
Century and Langdon-Edmore-Munich remain atop the North Dakota high school volleyball polls this week.
The Patriots got all 13 first-place votes in the Class A poll. Century (2-0) finished with 65 points in balloting by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Jamestown (3-0) edged West Fargo (6-1) for second in the poll.
Legacy (12-0) received votes in the poll.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1-0) got all 13 first-place votes in the Class B poll.
Linton-HMB (3-0) edged Thompson (2-0) for second.
Dickinson Trinity (2-0) is No. 6 and Hettinger-Scranton (3-0) No. 10.
Carrington (1-1) and Beulah (2-0) received votes.
MCQUADE TOURNEY RAISES $84K
Despite being canceled by the pandemic, the McQuade Softball Tournament still raised $84,000 for charities in the Bismarck and Mandan communities.
Anarchy Bats contributed $25,000 from its commemorative bats sales to tournament charities. Local businesses, fans, umpires and teams who had already registered donated as well.
The 46th annual tournament in 2021 is scheduled June 25-27.
MYSTICS EDGE LYNX
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen had 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Tianna Hawkins made four straight free throws in the final eight seconds and the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-86 on Tuesday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Washington (6-13), which has won two of its last three following a five-game losing streak, is one-game behind the Dallas Wings for the final playoff spot with three games to play.
Ariel Atkins gave Washington a 85-78 lead with 2:06 remaining, but Minnesota scored the next six points before Hawkins sealed it at the free-throw line.
Emma Meesseman and Atkins each scored 18 points for Washington. Leilani Mitchell had 10 assists and Hawkins finished with 14 points in 17 minutes.
Hines-Allen scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first quarter to help Washington take a 24-20 lead. She narrowly missed her sixth double-double in the last nine games.
Napheesa Collier had 21 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 20 points and seven assists for Minnesota (13-7). Odyssey Sims scored 17 points and Damiris Dantas had 14.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!