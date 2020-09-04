Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 5

Richardton-Taylor forfeited the game due to injuries and a lack of players. The game was to be played in Richardton.

The Skyhawks (1-2) are back in action Friday, Sept. 11 against Southern McLean in Washburn.

Shiloh head coach Funnon Barker said R-T-H did not have enough healthy players and that it was not the result of a COVID-19 outbreak.

UND'S BOWEN INKS PRO DEAL

Dixon Bowen has signeda professional hockey contract with the Rovaniemne Kiekki of the Mestis hockey league in Finland.

Bowen totaled 17 goals and 15 assists in his career at the University of North Dakota. Last season, the East Grand Forks native totaled six goals and five assists.

"Excited for this great opportunity," Bowen said. "Thanks to the coaching staff at UND for preparing me for my professional career. ... I look forward to a great experience here in Finland to continue to play in front of passionate hockey fans.”

Bowen is the fourth member of last season's NCHC champions to sign a professional deal, following Cole Smith (Nashville Predators), Colton Poolman (Calgary Flames) and Westin Michaud (Winnipeg Jets).

LYNX TOP WINGS