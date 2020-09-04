Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 5

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BISMARCK'S KORSMO REMAINS UNBEATEN
Sean Korsmo won a head-to-head duel with No. 1-ranked Brady Yoder of Dickinson on Friday at the Mandan Kiwanis meet at Prairie West Golf Course.
Korsmo, ranked No. 2 and unbeaten coming into the meet, won by more than 23 seconds, with a time of 15:31.33.
Juan Flores came in fifth as the Demons won the meet with 30 points.
The BHS girls also claimed team honors, paced by a 2-3-5 finish.
Meghan Ford of Jamestown won in a time of 18:03.46. Taya Fettig (20:13.16) and Jilee Golus (20:19.15) were second and third. Bayla Weigel was fifth.
In the second race in Mandan, No. 1-ranked Century had four of the top five finishers to win with a score of 22. Williston was second (33).
Mason Kindel crossed the line first in 15:59.78. Griffin House (16:13.06) was second.
Hayle Ogle (18:44.21) led Williston to a win in the girls race.
SHILOH, R-T-H GAME CANCELED
Shiloh Christian's Class A 11-man football game at against Richardton-Taylor-Hebron on Friday night was not played.
Richardton-Taylor forfeited the game due to injuries and a lack of players. The game was to be played in Richardton.
The Skyhawks (1-2) are back in action Friday, Sept. 11 against Southern McLean in Washburn.
Shiloh head coach Funnon Barker said R-T-H did not have enough healthy players and that it was not the result of a COVID-19 outbreak.
UND'S BOWEN INKS PRO DEAL
Dixon Bowen has signeda professional hockey contract with the Rovaniemne Kiekki of the Mestis hockey league in Finland.
Bowen totaled 17 goals and 15 assists in his career at the University of North Dakota. Last season, the East Grand Forks native totaled six goals and five assists.
"Excited for this great opportunity," Bowen said. "Thanks to the coaching staff at UND for preparing me for my professional career. ... I look forward to a great experience here in Finland to continue to play in front of passionate hockey fans.”
Bowen is the fourth member of last season's NCHC champions to sign a professional deal, following Cole Smith (Nashville Predators), Colton Poolman (Calgary Flames) and Westin Michaud (Winnipeg Jets).
LYNX TOP WINGS
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Damiris Dantas had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 14 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 88-75 on Friday night.
Minnesota trailed 49-41 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter by going on a 22-5 run -- with nine points from Bridget Carleton. The Wings only made one field goal through the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter, and finished with 26 second-half points.
Odyssey Sims scored 16 points and rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 15 for Minnesota (13-5). Carleton and Rachel Banham each had 11 points.
Allisha Gray led Dallas (6-12) with a career-high 26 points. Arike Ogunbowale was just 4 of 15 from the field for 14 points, snapping a string of 28 straight games with at least 15 points. Ogunbowale reached the 1,000-point mark in her 51st game.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!