Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 29

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
CHANGES TO SOCCER, VOLLEYBALL TOURNEYS
Changes have been made to the WDA soccer and volleyball tournaments.
For both tournaments, games will be held at the site of the higher seeded team with the exception of the final day of the volleyball tournament.
For soccer, instead of three matches being played in Mandan on Saturday, fourth-seeded Minot will host the Dickinson/Williston winner at 1 p.m. Also Saturday, Legacy will host the Mandan/Jamestown winner at 2 p.m. at the Bowl. The championship game between Century and Bismarck also will be played at the Bowl, starting at 4:30.
In volleyball, play-in round games, quarterfinals, loser out, and semifinals will be played at the host site of the higher seed. Two state-qualifying matches and the championship match will all be played at Legacy High on Saturday, Nov. 14.
A limited number of vouchers to attend tournament matches will be provided to the participating schools. Livestreaming options for each tournament are in the works. The final day, Nov. 14, of the volleyball tournament will be broadcast on BEK Sports.
The format changes are an effort to reduce the health risks associated with COVID-19.
CENTURY, ST. MARY'S TOP POLLS
Century remains No. 1 in the latest Class AAA football poll but the 3-0 Patriots dropped first-place votes after Saturday's 22-16 win over Minot.
Century got 10 of 19 first-place votes. West Fargo-Sheyenne got five and Bismarck High four. Sheyenne's season currently is on hold due to positive COVID-19 tests. Same is true for fifth-ranked Shanley.
St. Mary's got all 19 first-place votes in the Class AA poll.
The 4-0 Saints host No. 4 Beulah (3-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
OGBU ON NDSU DE DEPTH CHART
Shiloh Christian product Bartholomew Ogbu is listed second at left defensive end on North Dakota State's football depth chart.
Ogbu, a redshirt junior, played in the Bison's first four games last season before suffering an ankle injury.
Ogbu wears No. 97 for the Bison, who host Central Arkansas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome in their lone fall game of the season. The Missouri Valley Football Conference will play an eight-game season in the spring, followed by the FCS playoffs.
MILLER EARNS NSAA HONOR
Nick Miller of Mandan has been named the North Star Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Miller, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior linebacker at Dickinson State, had seven tackles and an interception in the Blue Hawks’ 27-13 win over Valley City State on Saturday. Miller also had a tackle-for-loss for Dickinson State, which improved to 3-0.
DSU quarterback Drew Boedecker was the offensive player of the week after throwing for 265 yards and four touchdown passes.
The Blue Hawks play at Presentation College on Saturday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!