Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 2

The Patriots got three of five first-place votes in the Class A poll for 23 points. West Fargo (16) and Fargo Davies each received one first-place nod and finished at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Two other West Region teams – Jamestown and Mandan, round out the top five.

Eight teams received votes in the initial balloting.

In Class B, the Cardinals received all five first-place votes for 50 points. Thompson edged Minot Our Redeemer’s 31-30 for second place in the poll.

Linton-HMB and Northern Cass tied for fourth and Dickinson Trinity is at No. 7.

Nineteen teams received votes in the first poll, including Shiloh Christian and Carrington.

NDSU FOOTBALL GAME CAPPED AT 10K

North Dakota State's football game against Arkansas State on Oct. 3 at the Fargodome will have a seating capacity of 10,000.

Masks will be required to attend the game.

Ticket requests will be ranked by priority points. Email notification of ticket status will be sent by Sept. 11. Season ticket holders are asked to complete a survey at gobison.com/request if they plan to attend the game or not.