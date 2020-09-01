Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 2

AREA SPORTS
LARKS WIN FINALE
Brayden Koenig slugged a three-run home run and finished with five runs batted in to lead the Larks to a 10-8 win over the Bull Moose in the Northwoods League regular season finale Tuesday night.
The Larks’ 10-inning win gave them a summer-best 33-15 record. The Larks and Mandan Flickertails begin a best-of-three championship series tonight at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Koenig, a Fargo native who plays at Bismarck State College, slugged a three-run home run in the sixth inning as the Larks erased a 4-0 deficit after five innings.
Winning pitcher Cal James from the University of Mary went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI, two runs and a walk. On the mound, James allowed one run over three innings with three strikeouts. Dak Finley, also of the Marauders, added two hits.
Dane Nakatsuka and Jarrett Bickel each had three-hit games for the Bull Moose. Justin Goldstein had two hits, one a double, and scored two runs. Enrique Morales and Adam Axtell had two hits apiece.
CENTURY, LEM TOP VOLLEYBALL POLLS
Century and Landon-Edmore-Munich top the first North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association high school volleyball polls of the season.
The Patriots got three of five first-place votes in the Class A poll for 23 points. West Fargo (16) and Fargo Davies each received one first-place nod and finished at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Two other West Region teams – Jamestown and Mandan, round out the top five.
Eight teams received votes in the initial balloting.
In Class B, the Cardinals received all five first-place votes for 50 points. Thompson edged Minot Our Redeemer’s 31-30 for second place in the poll.
Linton-HMB and Northern Cass tied for fourth and Dickinson Trinity is at No. 7.
Nineteen teams received votes in the first poll, including Shiloh Christian and Carrington.
NDSU FOOTBALL GAME CAPPED AT 10K
North Dakota State's football game against Arkansas State on Oct. 3 at the Fargodome will have a seating capacity of 10,000.
Masks will be required to attend the game.
Ticket requests will be ranked by priority points. Email notification of ticket status will be sent by Sept. 11. Season ticket holders are asked to complete a survey at gobison.com/request if they plan to attend the game or not.
No tailgating is allowed. Gates open at 12 p.m. Kickoff is at 2:30. Concession stands will be open.
LOONS INK REYNOSO
Minnesota United have signed midfielder Emanuel "Bebelo" Reynoso from Argentina's famed Boca Juniors team.
Reynoso, 24, has signed through the 2023 season with a team option year for 2024 after that.
Reynoso becomes Minnesota United's third and final designated player, which allows the team to pay him a salary that doesn't have to fit under its salary cap.
