Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 7

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

SENATORS SELECT UND’S SANDERSON

North Dakota freshman defenseman Jake Sanderson was selected by the Ottawa Senators with the fifth overall selection in the NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday nigfht.

Sanderson, who was ranked as the fourth-best North American skater by the league, is UND’s eighth first-round NHL draft pick since 2010 and the 20th in program history to go in the first round.

The Whitefish, Mont., native was the highest-selected defenseman in North Dakota history and the highest UND selection since Jonathan Toews went No. 3 overall in 2006 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

KACZOR, LUEPKA EARN MVFC HONORS

North Dakota State linebacker James Kaczor and fullback Hunter Luepke have been named players of the week.

Kaczor, a junior from St. Cloud, had 11 tackles in the Bison's 39-28 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday. He also had a two-point conversion for the offense in the thrid quarter.