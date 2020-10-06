Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 7

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
SENATORS SELECT UND’S SANDERSON
North Dakota freshman defenseman Jake Sanderson was selected by the Ottawa Senators with the fifth overall selection in the NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday nigfht.
Sanderson, who was ranked as the fourth-best North American skater by the league, is UND’s eighth first-round NHL draft pick since 2010 and the 20th in program history to go in the first round.
The Whitefish, Mont., native was the highest-selected defenseman in North Dakota history and the highest UND selection since Jonathan Toews went No. 3 overall in 2006 to the Chicago Blackhawks.
KACZOR, LUEPKA EARN MVFC HONORS
North Dakota State linebacker James Kaczor and fullback Hunter Luepke have been named players of the week.
Kaczor, a junior from St. Cloud, had 11 tackles in the Bison's 39-28 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday. He also had a two-point conversion for the offense in the thrid quarter.
Luepke, a sophomore from Spencer, Wisc., had a 23-yard touchdown catch and 13-yard TD run. He had two catches for 29 yards and two rushes for 27 yards in NDSU's lone game of the fall season. The Missouri Valley Football Conference will play an eight-game scheduled in the spring, followed by the FCS playoffs.
NASHVILLE, LOONS TIE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Willis made four saves for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season and Nashville played Minnesota United to a scoreless draw on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the clubs.
Nashville (4-5-6) is unbeaten in its last four matches — with three straight draws. Minnesota (6-5-5) played to a scoreless draw for the second time in three games.
Willis came out of his area in the 65th minute to deny Ethan Finley's lofted attempt on a one-on-one breakaway. Willis is tied with Columbus' Eloy Room with seven shutouts.
Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made three saves for his fourth clean sheet in front of an announced crowd of 3,478 at Nissan Stadium.
