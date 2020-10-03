Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 4

BLUE HAWKS ROLLS PAST PC

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Drew Boedecker threw for 412 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Dickinson State rolled to a 35-6 North Star Athletic Association victory over Presenation on Saturday.

Jaret Lee caught nine passes for 111 yards and a TD while Tyger Frye had 10 receptions for 105 yards and a TD for the Blue Hawks, who improved to 4-0.

Riley Linder (11 carries for 47 yards) and Derek Tabor (13 carries for 40 yards) led the Blue Haws’ ground attack. Braden Zuroff added 33 yards on six carries.

Boedecker threw a 14-yard TD to Lee and a 12-yard TD to Frye in the second quarter, giving Dickinson State a 14-6 halftime lead.

Linder ran for 5- and 4-yard second-half TDs and Tabor scored on a 3-yard run in the second half as DSU pulled away.

Hunter Giffrow completed 13 of 20 passes for 220 yards and a TD but was picked off three times for the Saints (0-4). Innocent Pkoh led PC with 86 yards on eight carries. Kevin Wright caught three passes for 155 yards, including an 89-yard TD pass for Presentation’s only score of the game.

Dickinson State hosts Dakota State on Saturday, Oct. 10 in their homecoming contest.

