Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 4

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
SVIHOVEC WINS SINGLES TITLE
Corby Svihovec of Legacy claimed the West Region boys tennis singles title on Saturday in Minot.
Svihovec defeated Century’s Jared Pitcher 6-0, 6-0 in the final after advancing with a 6-1, 6-1 semifinal victory over Minot’s Aiden Diehl.
Anthony Janes of Legacy defeated Bismarck’s Lucas Schell 6-1, 6-3 for third place.
Minot’s Zach Diehl defeated Aidan Diehl 6-0, 6-3 for fifth and Minot’s Hunter Rice beat Karter Hatzenbuhler of Mandan 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 for seventh.
In the doubles draw, Legacy’s duo of Jay Moylan and Nick Mathern won the title. Moylan and Mathern defeated Minot’s Zach Renaud and Ridge Jahner 6-2, 6-2 in the final. The Sabers duo advanced to the final with a 6-7 (7), 6-0, 6-2 win over Mandan’s Keaton Pritchett and Brady Helbling in the semis.
Pritchett and Hebling beat Jamestown’s Ryder Pringle and Gage Orr 6-3, 6-1 for third place.
Century’s Korey Rennich and Jaxon Wetzel won the fifth-place match 6-3, 6-7 (9), 6-1 over Kaden Schmidt and Mason Lunzman of Jamestown.
Josh Hegstad and Colby Opp of Minot took seventh with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Trevor Elijah and Braden Ressler of Mandan.
BLUE HAWKS ROLLS PAST PC
ABERDEEN, S.D. – Drew Boedecker threw for 412 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Dickinson State rolled to a 35-6 North Star Athletic Association victory over Presenation on Saturday.
Jaret Lee caught nine passes for 111 yards and a TD while Tyger Frye had 10 receptions for 105 yards and a TD for the Blue Hawks, who improved to 4-0.
Riley Linder (11 carries for 47 yards) and Derek Tabor (13 carries for 40 yards) led the Blue Haws’ ground attack. Braden Zuroff added 33 yards on six carries.
Boedecker threw a 14-yard TD to Lee and a 12-yard TD to Frye in the second quarter, giving Dickinson State a 14-6 halftime lead.
Linder ran for 5- and 4-yard second-half TDs and Tabor scored on a 3-yard run in the second half as DSU pulled away.
Hunter Giffrow completed 13 of 20 passes for 220 yards and a TD but was picked off three times for the Saints (0-4). Innocent Pkoh led PC with 86 yards on eight carries. Kevin Wright caught three passes for 155 yards, including an 89-yard TD pass for Presentation’s only score of the game.
Dickinson State hosts Dakota State on Saturday, Oct. 10 in their homecoming contest.
LOONS GET WIN
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino and Kei Kamara scored and Minnesota United picked up its first win in five games, beating FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Saturday night.
Molino took a run down the left and shot through the legs of the keeper for his seventh goal of the season and a two-goal advantage at the 69th minute.
Kamara gave Minnesota (6-5-4) a 1-0 lead, converting a penalty kick in the 16th minute.
Dayne St. Clair made a diving save in the 83rd minute to help preserve the shutout.
Cincinnati (3-8-4) hasn't scored in its last four contests.
