Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 3

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
NO. 1 CENTURY ROLLS
No. 1-ranked Century scored 35 first-quarter points en route to a 71-0 Class AAA victory over Williston on Friday night at the Bowl.
Cade Garcia had four touchdown runs, three coming in the first quarter, as the Patriots powered to a 49-0 lead at halftime. Garcia scored on runs of 49, 9, 8 and 50 yards.
Century quarterback Noah Schaffner hit Brock Johnsen for a 21-yard touchdown connection to make it 20-0. Schaffner later scored a 1-yard TD plunge in the second quarter.
Century kicker Wade James went 7-for-7 on PAT kicks.
The Patriots (4-0) host Jamestown (4-0) on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m., at the Bowl.
MINNESOTA MAKES ADDITIONAL CUTS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota plans to have 98 fewer athletes on its nonrevenue teams next school year.
According to data obtained by the Star Tribune, the athletics department is trimming 41 female players from women’s athletics in addition to the 57 men cut by the elimination of men’s track and field, tennis and gymnastics.
Besides eliminating the three men’s teams pending Board of Regents approval, the Gophers expect to have smaller rosters for eight women’s and two men’s teams, according to athletic department data. Six men’s teams and one women’s team are predicted to add to their rosters.
The Regents are expected to discuss the men’s program cuts at their next meeting Oct. 8-9. While supporters and athletes work to save the sports, Regent Michael Hsu said the cuts are being made too quickly
“I really don’t understand what they’re trying to do,” Hsu said. “I think it’s premature. I would like to see us preserve all of our sports until such time as we get back to a normal environment, and then decide what we’re going to do.”
The coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause major revenue losses for the university and officials are looking for many ways to save money.
