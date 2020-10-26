Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 27

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

SUMMIT RELEASES PRESEASON POLLS

North Dakota State is picked third in the preseason Summit League men's basketball polls.

South Dakota State is picked first. The University of North Dakota was chosen sixth of nine. The Bison have won four of the past seven Summit League titles, including last season.

In the women's poll, South Dakota was picked as the favorite. NDSU was picked fifth. UND eighth of nine.

The Bison play at Northern Iowa Nov. 6.

Schedules for the 2020-21 season have not yet been released by NDSU or UND.

