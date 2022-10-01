Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 2

LEGACY’S JANES WINS SINGLES TITLE

Anthony Janes of Legacy won the singles title at the West Region tennis tournament on Saturday in Minot.

Janes, the No. 1 seed, wrapped up a 4-0 run through the singles bracket over the two-day tournament, defeating Bismarck’s Tyler Wahl 6-2, 5-7, 6-0 in the semifinals and No. 2 seed Hunter Rice of Minot 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

Wahl beat Mason Lunzman of Jamestown 6-3, 6-1 to finish third.

Legacy’s Drew Beasley took fifth with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Josh Hegstad of Minot.

Gabe Hanson of Bismarck swept Caleb Johnson of Legacy 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the seventh-place match.

Mandan’s doubles team of Karter Hatzenbuhler and Brady Helbling won the West Region title, knocking off No. 1 seed Grayson Schaeffer and Brayden McLean of Minot in the final.

Jared Pitcher and Beau Zander of Century beat the Minot duo of Aidan Diehl and Sam Griffith 7-6 (6), 6-4 for third.

Legacy’s Brayden Ruff and Joe Kalb took fifth, beating Tyler Kleinjan and Srinath Kandooru 6-3, 7-5.

Kai Backen and Luke LeFevre of Jamestown came back to beat Nathan Mathern and Cooper Miller of Legacy 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to take seventh.