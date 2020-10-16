Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 17

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NO. 1 LINTON-HMB TOPS NO. 8 FLASHER

Top-ranked Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock defeated a ranked team for the second day in a row with a 3-1 win over previous unbeaten Flasher on Friday in Class B volleyball action.

The Lions, topped by 21 kills by Teegan Scherr, dropped the first set 25-21, but rallied to win the next three 25-20, 25-18, 25-21. Linton-HMB swept No. 2 Oakes on Thursday 3-0.

Sophomore setter Gracie Schumacher passed out 59 assists in the win for the Lions. JayCee Richter (14), Kim Gefroh (13) and ShayLee Bosch (11) all were in double figures in kills for Linton-HMB.

Tymber Boldt (13) and Faith Marion (11) combined for 24 kills for the Bulldogs, who lost their first match in 13 outings. Marion also led in digs with 14.

"It was a great match," Flasher coach Jerlyn Gabrielson. "I'm glad we got to play them."

COOK OUT SUNDAY

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL leading rusher Dalvin Cook will sit out Minnesota's game on Sunday against Atlanta because of a groin injury, giving Alexander Mattison the opportunity for his first career start at running back.