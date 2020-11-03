Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 4

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BSC VOLLEYBALL INKS CENTURY'S KLEIN

Megan Klein of Century High has signed a letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.

Klein, a 5-foot-11 middle hitter, has played on the Patriots’ varsity since her sophomore season. Klein also plays basketball at Century.

“Megan’s quick play at the net and exceptional attacking will be an asset to the Mystic volleyball program,” said BSC volleyball coach Kyle Kuether.

BADGERS TOP D-I WOMEN'S HOCKEY POLL

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is ranked No. 1 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll released Tuesday.

Britta Curl, a 2018 St. Mary's High School grad, is one of 18 returning players for the Badgers who had a 28-5-3 record when last season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, Curl netted 16 goals to go with nine assists. In two seasons, Curl has 38 goals and 20 assists for the Badgers.

Cornell, which was atop the rankings at the end of last season, was second in the preseason poll. Northeastern, Minnesota, Ohio State round out the top five.

The start of the college women's hockey season has been delayed. Teams have not finalized schedules for the season, which is expected to be around 20 games.

