Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 15

HENRIKSEN, KLEIN SIGN WITH NSU

Drew Henkriksen of Bismarck High and Garrison's Karli Klein have signed national letters of intent to attend Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., and compete in track and field for the Wolves.

Henriksen, who also plays basketball and football at BHS, is a three-time state placer, including a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles at last year's state meet. He also ran in a pair of placing relays for the Demons. He is the son of Chris and Dawn Henriksen.

Klein, also a basketball and volleyball standout at Garrison, is joining the Wolves as a multi-event athlete. Klein has placed twice in both hurdle races, including a runner-up finish in the 100 meters in May. She has PRs of 15.84 in the 100 hurdles and 46.60 in the 300 hurdles. She is the daughter of Travis and Sharon Klein.