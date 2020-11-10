Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 11

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NDSU, UND OPEN IN SIOUX FALLS

North Dakota State and UND will play three college men's basketball games in Sioux Falls Dec. 10-12.

The Bison will play South Dakota State (Dec. 10), South Dakota (Dec. 11) and UND (Dec. 12). UND faces South Dakota (Dec.) and SDSU (Dec. 11) before the Bison.

Games will be played at the Sanford Pentagon. A limited number of seats will go on sale Nov. 23 at ticketmaster.com. Masks are required.

VIKINGS PUT ANOTHER DB ON IR

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Holton Hill on injured reserve Tuesday with a foot injury that has kept him out of the last four games.

Cornerback Mike Hughes is also on injured reserve with a neck injury that has cost him four games this year. The Vikings began the season with Hughes and Hill as their two primary cornerbacks, but rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler and Kris Boyd have all started games with injuries keeping the lineup in flux.