Area Sports Briefs: May 20

ST. MARY'S HIRES TROM AS VOLLEYBALL COACH
Erica Trom has been hired as the head volleyball coach at St. Mary’s Central High School.
The West Fargo High School graduate currently is a student at the University of Mary. She’ll graduate in 2021 with a degree in mathematics education and a coaching minor.
Trom has been an assistant coach at Fargo North the past three seasons. She also has two years coaching experience in Junior Olympic volleyball.
“(Erica) is a motivated individual who will bring a tremendous amount of passion and energy to the volleyball program,” St. Mary’s athletics director Bruce Schumacher said.
Trom replaces Kyle Kuether, who was hired as head volleyball coach at Bismarck State College in March.
ARTZ NAMED SWIM CAPTAIN AT SCSU
Century High graduate Sam Artz has been named a team captain for the St. Cloud State swimming team for the 2020-21 season.
Artz, who will be a senior in the fall studying computer science, swims freestyle races for the Huskies.
DHS GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH RESIGNS
James Hayden has resigned after four seasons as girls basketball coach at Dickinson High School.
Wright is leaving the post to return to school and pursue a masters degree.
The Midgets went 6-18 last season and 4-16 in the West during the regular season, winning a play-in game to earn a berth in the West Region tournament.
BISON MEN TO PLAY AT UCLA
The North Dakota State men’s basketball team will square off with UCLA for the first time this November.
The Bison are scheduled to play the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 13.
UCLA went 19-12 in the Pac-12 last season with first-year coach Mick Cronin.
North Dakota State went 25-8 last season, winning the Summit League tournament title.
