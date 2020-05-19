Area Sports Briefs: May 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA SPORTS

ST. MARY'S HIRES TROM AS VOLLEYBALL COACH

Erica Trom has been hired as the head volleyball coach at St. Mary’s Central High School.

The West Fargo High School graduate currently is a student at the University of Mary. She’ll graduate in 2021 with a degree in mathematics education and a coaching minor.

Trom has been an assistant coach at Fargo North the past three seasons. She also has two years coaching experience in Junior Olympic volleyball.

“(Erica) is a motivated individual who will bring a tremendous amount of passion and energy to the volleyball program,” St. Mary’s athletics director Bruce Schumacher said.

Trom replaces Kyle Kuether, who was hired as head volleyball coach at Bismarck State College in March.

ARTZ NAMED SWIM CAPTAIN AT SCSU

Century High graduate Sam Artz has been named a team captain for the St. Cloud State swimming team for the 2020-21 season.

Artz, who will be a senior in the fall studying computer science, swims freestyle races for the Huskies.

DHS GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH RESIGNS