Area Sports Briefs: May 11

AREA SPORTS

OPTIMIST VOLLEYBALL DATES CHANGES

The North Dakota Optimist All-Star Volleyball Series has been tentatively rescheduled to July 13-14.

The series, featuring the top senior players from the state, typically is played in mid-June but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The games are scheduled to be played in Bismarck on July 13 and July 14 in Fargo or West Fargo. The Lions All-Star Basketball Games are also scheduled for July 13 and 14 in Bismarck and Fargo.

LAWRENCE TIES FOR FIRST IN PBR EVENT

Stetson Lawrence of Williston tied for first place in the opening night of the PBR's Unleash the Beast event in Guthrie, Okla., on Saturday.

Lawrence posted a score of 87.5 aboard Rising Sun out of Chad Berger's star-studded pen of bulls. Berger, the eight-time Stock Contractor of the Year, also had Foghorn Leghorn in competition which produced the other first-place ride by Brazil's Lucas Divino (87.5).

Lawrence's ride paid him $3,125 and moved him from 37th in the world standings to 27th. Divino is ranked 12th.