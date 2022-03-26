Area Sports Briefs: March 27

MARAUDERS TAKE SERIES OPENER FROM MAVERICKS

Jonathan Draheim threw six shutout innings as the University of Mary took the opening game of a weekend series from Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

James Martin had a pair of hits and drove in a run and Derek Shoen doubled and drove in two runs for U-Mary (9-9, 1-2 NSIC).

Draheim allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out seven in six frames to get the win.

Paxton Miller struck out three while allowing one hit in the ninth to pick up a save.

The Marauders and Mavericks play a doubleheader beginning at noon on Sunday.

BSC TO PLAY IN MILES SUNDAY

Bismarck State College's baseball games scheduled for Sunday in Bismarck will be played in Miles, Mont.

The Mystics and Pioneers played a doubleheader Saturday in Miles. Sunday's games were moved due to cold weather in Bismarck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0