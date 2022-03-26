 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: March 27

  • 0

MARAUDERS TAKE SERIES OPENER FROM MAVERICKS

Jonathan Draheim threw six shutout innings as the University of Mary took the opening game of a weekend series from Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

James Martin had a pair of hits and drove in a run and Derek Shoen doubled and drove in two runs for U-Mary (9-9, 1-2 NSIC).

Draheim allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out seven in six frames to get the win.

Paxton Miller struck out three while allowing one hit in the ninth to pick up a save.

The Marauders and Mavericks play a doubleheader beginning at noon on Sunday.

BSC TO PLAY IN MILES SUNDAY

Bismarck State College's baseball games scheduled for Sunday in Bismarck will be played in Miles, Mont.

The Mystics and Pioneers played a doubleheader Saturday in Miles. Sunday's games were moved due to cold weather in Bismarck.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News