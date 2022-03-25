Area Sports Briefs: March 26

FOUR MARAUDERS EARN ACHA HONORS

Four University of Mary players were named to the all-ACHA Division II West Region hockey team.

Zach Garrett, Johnny Witzke and Kyle Hayden were named to the first team and Marshall Tschida was chosen to the second team.

The four players helped U-Mary repeat as ACHA Division II national champions.

Garrett, the national tournament MVP and reigning ACHA Player of the Year, led the Marauders in scoring with 60 points. The team captain had 24 goals and 36 assists. He led the Marauders with eight game-winning goals and eight power-play tallies.

Witzke, an All-American in 2021, was second on the team with 35 assists. The Bismarck native scored nine goals and finished with 44 points. He led the team with 14 power-play assists and tied for the team high with 18 points with the man advantage.

Hayden, a second-team All-American and the tournament MVP in 2021, went 25-3-0-2 with a 1.57 goals against average and a .941 save percentage. He posted six of the team’s 11 shutouts, including one in the 2022 national tournament. In the title game, he made 58 saves in a 3-2, triple-overtime victory over Florida Gulf Coast.

Tschida was an all-region pick for the second time. He scored 14 goals and added 27 assists with a team-best plus-53 rating and a team-leading three shorthanded goals. He started all 191 games in program history, scoring 50 goals and 131 assists for 181 points.

MOSBRUCKER SETS JAVELIN MARK

Lexus Mosbrucker set the Briar Cliff University record in the javelin on Friday at the Wayne State Invite.

The Bismarck High grad posted a throw of 40.57 meters, or approximately 133 feet, one inch, on a windy day, to hit the NAIA ‘A’ standard for qualifying for the national meet. Mosbrucker broke a program record which had stood since 2004.

“The wind was intimidating a little bit, but we got it done,” Mosbrucker said.

Mosbrucker is a senior at Briar Cliff. She is currently ranked first in the GPAC in the javelin and eighth in the NAIA.

U-MARY VB TEAM SPRING SKED SET

The University of Mary volleyball team will play two games at Minot State, one against the Beavers and another against Minnesota-Crookston.

The Marauders will play three games March 31 in Jamestown, two against the Jimmies and one vs. Valley City State.

On April 2, four games will be played at the McDowell Activity Center: U-Mary vs. Bismarck State College (10 a.m.); Dickinson State vs. Minot State (11:30 a.m.); BSC vs. Minot (1 p.m.); U-Mary vs. Dickinson (2:30 p.m.).

On April 9 at Mayville, the Marauders face Mayville State, NDSCS and Jamestown.

PRAIRIE WEST OPENING MONDAY

Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan is opening on Monday.

Tee times are available from 12-6 p.m., and can be made at golfmandan.com. For more information call (701) 751-0692.

TUAOLO TO APPEAR AT BUCKS GAME

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive linemen will sign the national anthem at the Bismarck Buck games on Sunday and sign autographs before the game.

The Bucks (1-1) host Green Bay at 3 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center. A meet and greet will be held at 1:30 and autograph signing on the field after the game.

Tuaolo played for the Packers, Vikings, Jaguars, Falcons and Panthers from 1991 to 2002. He had 134 tackles, 12 sacks and one interception.

He also appeared on NBC's The Voice season 13 in 2017, competing for Team Blake Shelton.

VIKING SIGN DB SULLIVAN

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

The 25-year-old Sullivan played more than 76 pervent of the snaps on defense last season for Green Bay, mostly in the slot position in the nickel package. He didn’t miss a game in three years with the Packers and had five interceptions and 16 passes defensed from 2019-21.

Undrafted out of Georgia State, Sullivan broke into the NFL in 2018 with Philadelphia.

The Vikings have made a habit of signing ex-Packers over the years, including their most recent addition earlier this week: outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

Sullivan will likely fill the role last held by Mackensie Alexander, who became a free agent. The only other cornerbacks on the roster currently are Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson. Patrick Peterson also became a free agent but remains a candidate to re-sign.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0