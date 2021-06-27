 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: June 28
Area Sports Briefs: June 28

LARKS DEFEAT HUSKIES

DULUTH, Minn. – Kamron Willmar and Jordan Sagedahl drove in a pair of runs apiece as the Bismarck Larks posted a 10-6 Northwoods League victory over the Duluth Huskies on Sunday afternoon.

The Larks took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the fifth and added three more runs in the sixth.

Drew Beazley started and went four innings for the Larks, allowing three unearned runs on one hit, walking three and striking out four.

Four Larks relievers combined to allow three runs on 10 hits over the final five frames. Cole Schroeder (1-0), the second of five Larks pitchers in the game, got the win with two scoreless innings, allowing four hits and whiffing one.

Bismarck (17-11) visits Waterloo on Monday.

Larks 10, Huskies 6

Bismarck;020;123;002;-;10;12;3

Duluth;003;000;021;-;6;11;3

Drew Beazley, Cole Schroeder (5), Nate Boyle (7), Kevin Wiseman (8), Zach Reeder (9) and Spencer Sarringar; Will McEntire, Matthew Craven (4), Brody Maynard (6), Raymond Watt (6) and Cason Tollett. W – Schroeder (1-0). L – Craven (0-2). HR – None.

Highlights: Larks – Khalid Collymore 3-for-5, R; Brant Schaffitzel 2-for-5, RBI; Kamron Willman 2 RBIs; Ben Teel 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Brady Lavoie 2-for-6, double, R, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Jordan Sagedahl 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Huskies – Blayne Robinson 1-for-5, 2 RBIs; Xavier Carter 3-for-5, double, R, RBI; Ambren Voitik 2-for-4, R; Beau Wimpee 2-for-4.

Records: Bismarck 17-11, Duluth 9-19.

