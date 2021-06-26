 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: June 27
Area Sports Briefs: June 27

N.C. STATE OUT OF CWS

North Carolina State was removed from the College World Series on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.

The NCAA declared Saturday’s North Carolina State-Vanderbilt game a no contest and advanced Vanderbilt to the CWS finals after announcing the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue to play in the tournament.

On Friday, the Wolfpack were forced to use a diminished roster in its 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt.

Century graduate Dalton Feeney, one of only four pitchers available for N.C. State after several players were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, pitched well in relief in his CWS debut.

Feeney pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starter Garrett Payne. Feeney allowed four hits, walked three and struck out three.

LARKS FALL AT DULUTH

The Duluth Huskies scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to edge the Bismarck Larks 5-4 on Saturday night.

Zac White scored the game-tying run on a passed ball, and Ambren Voitik came home on an infield single by Kimo Fukofuka to score the game-winning run.

The late rally gave the Huskies the lead for the first time in the contest.

Calen Schwabe’s RBI single and Ethan Kleinheider’s bases-loaded walk gave the Larks a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

Jaxon Rosencranz hit his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot to deep left field, to make it 3-1 Larks in the top of the third.

The Huskies evened it up with single runs in the second, third and fifth innings.

Jordan Sagedahl scored on a two-out wild pitch to give the Larks the lead in the top of the ninth.

The teams square off again at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

 

Rox 6, Larks 4

St. Cloud;000;060;000;-;6;7;1

Bismarck;000;200;011;-;4;13;2

Bryce Robison, Josh Gainer (6), Noah Myhre (8), Connor Barison (9) and Cody Kelly; Brian Baker, Ryan Bourassa (5), Zach Reeder (8) and Brody Tanksley. W – Robinson (3-0). L – Baker (2-1). HR – None.

Highlights: Rox – Andrew Pinckney 1-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Bobby Goodloe 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Conner O’Brien 2-for-4, R. Larks – Brant Schaffitzel 3-for-5, R, RBI; Kamron Willman 3-for-5, R; Ben Teel 1-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Calen Schwabe 2-for-4.

Records: St. Cloud 18-6, Bismarck 16-10.

