Area Sports Briefs: June 27

N.C. STATE OUT OF CWS

North Carolina State was removed from the College World Series on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.

The NCAA declared Saturday’s North Carolina State-Vanderbilt game a no contest and advanced Vanderbilt to the CWS finals after announcing the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue to play in the tournament.

On Friday, the Wolfpack were forced to use a diminished roster in its 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt.

Century graduate Dalton Feeney, one of only four pitchers available for N.C. State after several players were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, pitched well in relief in his CWS debut.

Feeney pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starter Garrett Payne. Feeney allowed four hits, walked three and struck out three.

LARKS FALL AT DULUTH

The Duluth Huskies scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to edge the Bismarck Larks 5-4 on Saturday night.

Zac White scored the game-tying run on a passed ball, and Ambren Voitik came home on an infield single by Kimo Fukofuka to score the game-winning run.

The late rally gave the Huskies the lead for the first time in the contest.