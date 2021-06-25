 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Sports Briefs: June 26
0 Comments
Area Sports Briefs

Area Sports Briefs: June 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROX HOLD ON TO BEAT LARKS

One big inning was enough to help the St. Cloud Rox to beat the Bismarck Larks on Friday night in Northwoods League baseball at Municipal Ballpark.

The Rox scored all six of their runs in the top of the fifth inning, after the Larks had scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead on a Ben Teel RBI double.

Teel’s run-scoring grounder brought home Brant Schaffitzel with a run in the bottom of the eighth for Bismarck.

Schaffitzel’s RBI two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth pulled the Larks within two runs, with the tying run on base and the winning run at the plate. But Connor Barison worked out of the jam to finish it off, picking up his second save of the season for St. Cloud.

Bryce Robison (3-0) pitched five strong innings for the Rox, allowing two runs on six hits to get the win.

Brian Baker (2-1) opened the game with four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth.

Schaffitzel and Willman each had three hits as the Larks outhit the Rox 13-7.

The Larks (16-10) open a series at Duluth at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday. The Rox (18-6) open a series in Willmar on Saturday.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Rox 6, Larks 4

St. Cloud;000;060;000;-;6;7;1

Bismarck;000;200;011;-;4;13;2

Bryce Robison, Josh Gainer (6), Noah Myhre (8), Connor Barison (9) and Cody Kelly; Brian Baker, Ryan Bourassa (5), Zach Reeder (8) and Brody Tanksley. W – Robinson (3-0). L – Baker (2-1). HR – None.

Highlights: Rox – Andrew Pinckney 1-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Bobby Goodloe 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Conner O’Brien 2-for-4, R. Larks – Brant Schaffitzel 3-for-5, R, RBI; Kamron Willman 3-for-5, R; Ben Teel 1-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Calen Schwabe 2-for-4.

Records: St. Cloud 18-6, Bismarck 16-10.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News