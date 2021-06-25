Area Sports Briefs: June 26

ROX HOLD ON TO BEAT LARKS

One big inning was enough to help the St. Cloud Rox to beat the Bismarck Larks on Friday night in Northwoods League baseball at Municipal Ballpark.

The Rox scored all six of their runs in the top of the fifth inning, after the Larks had scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead on a Ben Teel RBI double.

Teel’s run-scoring grounder brought home Brant Schaffitzel with a run in the bottom of the eighth for Bismarck.

Schaffitzel’s RBI two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth pulled the Larks within two runs, with the tying run on base and the winning run at the plate. But Connor Barison worked out of the jam to finish it off, picking up his second save of the season for St. Cloud.

Bryce Robison (3-0) pitched five strong innings for the Rox, allowing two runs on six hits to get the win.

Brian Baker (2-1) opened the game with four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth.

Schaffitzel and Willman each had three hits as the Larks outhit the Rox 13-7.

The Larks (16-10) open a series at Duluth at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday. The Rox (18-6) open a series in Willmar on Saturday.

