Area Sports Briefs: June 22

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
ZANDER EARNS SOFTBALL AWARD
Maddy Zander has been named the Gatorade North Dakota Softball Player of the Year.
A four-time all-state selection, Zander led Century to a 28-7 record and a third-place finish at the state tournament.
In her final season, the 5-foot-7 right-handed pitcher went 19-4 in the circle with an earned run average of 1.25. At the plate, the St. Mary's High School graduate belted 12 home runs, hit .504, scored 47 runs and drove in 47 more in being named the West Region's Outstanding Senior Athlete.
Zander, who will continue her playing career at the University of Jamestown in the fall, posted a 4.05 grade point average on a weighted scale.
"Maddy has matured into a great leader for our team," said her coach at Century, Kevin Ziegler. "She always shines in the big moments. She is all softball."
LARKS JERSEY GIVEAWAY WEDNESDAY
The Bismarck Larks and Farmers Union insurance are teaming up to give away 1,000 free jerseys on Wednesday for a donation of three nonperishable food items, boxed or canned.
The food drive begins at 8 a.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Last year, more than 2,390 pounds of food and $276 were donated in less than six hours.
The jersey being given away goes along with the Larks' season five superhero theme. It is the Larks' only red jersey and showcases their Capital City logo.
All donations go to the Great Plains Food Bank, North Dakota's only food bank, which serves over 99 communities at 213 locations across the state. Over the last 35 years, Great Plains Food Bank has donated over 185 million pounds of food to people in need.
WILD ASSISTANT GM DIES AT 58
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers died Monday after a battle with lung cancer, the team and University of Minnesota-Duluth said. He was 58.
Kurvers served as Minnesota’s assistant general manager since 2018. Minnesota-Duluth athletics spokesman Brian Nystrom said the hockey program there was informed of Kurvers’ death by Kurvers' family. The Wild said Kurvers died at his home Monday morning.
Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player at Minnesota Duluth in 1984. He played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 with the Canadiens, Sabres, Devils, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Islanders and Mighty Ducks before going into management.
“Tom's passion for and success in hockey could only be surpassed by the love and optimism he shared with his family and friends each and every day,” the Wild said in a statement. “Tom's kindness and enthusiasm will be greatly missed by the countless number of people on whom he had a positive influence throughout his life.”