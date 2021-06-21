Area Sports Briefs: June 22

The jersey being given away goes along with the Larks' season five superhero theme. It is the Larks' only red jersey and showcases their Capital City logo.

All donations go to the Great Plains Food Bank, North Dakota's only food bank, which serves over 99 communities at 213 locations across the state. Over the last 35 years, Great Plains Food Bank has donated over 185 million pounds of food to people in need.

WILD ASSISTANT GM DIES AT 58

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers died Monday after a battle with lung cancer, the team and University of Minnesota-Duluth said. He was 58.

Kurvers served as Minnesota’s assistant general manager since 2018. Minnesota-Duluth athletics spokesman Brian Nystrom said the hockey program there was informed of Kurvers’ death by Kurvers' family. The Wild said Kurvers died at his home Monday morning.

Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player at Minnesota Duluth in 1984. He played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 with the Canadiens, Sabres, Devils, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Islanders and Mighty Ducks before going into management.

“Tom's passion for and success in hockey could only be surpassed by the love and optimism he shared with his family and friends each and every day,” the Wild said in a statement. “Tom's kindness and enthusiasm will be greatly missed by the countless number of people on whom he had a positive influence throughout his life.”

