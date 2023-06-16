LEGACY RUNNERS WIN TITLE

After a successful high school season, the foursome of Talen Farland, Reece Snow, Nathan Mathern and Dylan McGlothlin continued their speedy ways at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon.

Competing against 13 teams from as close as Bismarck High -- their team of Deegan Staudinger, Jeran McNichols, Drew Henriksen and Hudson Schroeder placed ninth with a time of 1:30.11 -- and as far as California, Legacy's runners took first in the 4x200 relay in a blazing time of 1:24.74, running under the banner of Central Dakota Resilience.

As for McNichols, his leg in the 4x200 relay was his second event of the day, after finishing 35th in the 100-meter dash prelims earlier in the afternoon with a time of 11.07 seconds.

More events are to come for the Bismarck area runners.

Schroeder competes this afternoon in the boys long jump, while McGlothlin puts his skills in the 400-meter dash to the test.

Also being run today are the 4x100 relays, where both the Bismarck and Central Dakota Resilience teams will be competing again, and the 200-meter dash prelims, which will feature all four Legacy runners on the boys side.

RACING RAINED OUT

Friday night's racing program at Dacotah Speedway was rained out due to the heavy rains overnight.

The Mandan Dirt Series continues on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.