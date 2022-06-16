Area Sports Briefs: June 17

TWO COACHES ENTER HALL OF FAME

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association announced Thursday that Brian Anderson of New Town High School and Rod Hardie of Fargo North High School will be inducted in the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The induction of Anderson and Hardie will take place in Altoona, Iowa next Wednesday, June 22, 2022, as part of the NHSACA National Coaches Convention taking place from Saturday, June 18 to June 22.

Anderson is honored for a 48-year coaching career in which he has served as coach for baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls track and field, and boys and girls golf.

Anderson has won state titles in Class B boys basketball, Class B girls cross country, Class B track and field (four times), and Class B boys cross country (14 times), with a variety of region and state runners-up titles in addition to the championships.

Anderson has been named the Class B Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year eight times and Class B Boys Track Coach of the Year twice. He was named the NHSACA National Coach of the Year in boys cross country in 2017, and was named the Class A Boys Golf Coach of the Year. He was named by the North Dakota Sportswriters and Sportscasters Male High School Coach of the Year in 1991.

Anderson has also served on the state advisory committee for both basketball and cross country for four-year terms, served on the NDHSCA Executive Board for five years, and served as the State President in 1998.

Hardie's Fargo South cross country teams were nationally ranked three times during his 20 years coaching at South, and were North Dakota Class A state champions three times and conference champions five times. Hardie also won five state track and field titles and 16 conference championships while serving as an assistant coach at South.

Two of Hardie's athletes became All-American cross-country runners at the NCAA Division I level.

Hardie was named NDHSCA State Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year three times and was a NHSACA National Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year finalist three times.

Hardie served as the Class A representative for the cross country advisory committee from 1998-2004, served on the NDHSCA Executive Committee as an assistant executive secretary for seven years from 1998-2005, and served the North Dakota Coaches Association as membership and convention registration chair for 13 years.

Hardie was awarded the NHSACA Distinguished Service Award in 2020.

BROOKS NAMED BOYS SOCCER GATORADE PLAYER

Gannon Brooks of Grand Forks Red River High School was named the 2021-22 Gatorade North Dakota Boys Soccer Player of the Year Thursday. Brooks is the first Gatorade North Dakota Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Red River.

Brooks scored 15 goals and dished out nine assists to lead the Roughriders to fourth place at the state tournament, and was named the Eastern Dakota Conference Senior Soccer Athlete of the Year. He was also a two-time First Team All-State honoree.

