Area Sports Briefs: June 15

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

THREE MANDAN PLAYERS HONORED

Mandan placed three players on the all-state soccer team.

Senior Kylie Osborn, a midfielder, was named to the first team from the Braves, who placed fifth at the state tournament in Grand Forks and finished with a record of 11-5.

Junior forward Sarah Burgum and junior goalie Quinn Carter were named to the second team.

Bismarck High junior midfielder Reece Voracheck was named to the first team.

Century sophomore Ashlyn Davison, a midfielder, and Legacy senior forward/midfielder Kennedy Johnson were named to the second team.

CORRECTION

The Optimist All-Star Volleyball game will be played tonight at Century High School in Bismarck, starting at 7 p.m.

The game was incorrectly listed as being played at Legacy High School in Monday's Tribune.

