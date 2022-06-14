Area Sports Briefs: June 15

MANDAN HOCKEY COACH RESIGNS

Leif Mattson has resigned after five seasons as boys hockey coach at Mandan High School.

Mattson was twice named the West Region coach of the year, in 2019 and 2020.

“I want to thank Leif for his commitment and dedication to the entire Braves hockey program for the past five years,” Mandan Activities Director Mark Wiest said. “Leif has been instrumental in developing hockey players and building a strong foundation for the program.

“The program is in great shape, for much of which the credit goes to Leif and his coaching staff. We have a healthy program with a lot of excitement going forward. I wish Leif and his family all the best as he begins his next step in his professional and personal life. He will be greatly missed.”

BISMAN TRIATHLON SET FOR JULY 9

The BISMAN Triathlon is scheduled for July 9 at McDowell Dam in Bismarck.

Registration for the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run can be completed at bismantri.com.

The BISMAN Triathlon is North Dakota’s qualifier for the Toyota USA Triathlon Natonal Age Group Championships in Milwaukee on Aug. 7.

The race is split into age group divisions. Participants are awarded first, second or third based on their division.

BEAVERS' WILL EARNS TOP HONOR

Minot State two-sport athlete Jordan Will has been named an Academic All-American for the third time.

Will, who had a 54-19 record as a heavyweight for the Beavers and also played football, earned the award for the third time.

Will, a Minot Ryan product, graduated this spring with degrees in accounting, finance and management.

