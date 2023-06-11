HERBEL HONORED

Century's Hannah Herbel has been named the Ms. Golf award winner.

Herbel, a three-time state individual champion in 2018, 2019 and 2020, helped the Patriots to team titles in 2018, 2019 and 2022. She will play at D-I Baylor in the fall.

Ava Kalanek of Legacy also was a finalist for the award.

West Fargo Sheyenne's Nate Peyerl won the boys award. Peyerl is the reigning two-time state champion. The Mustangs have won three straight Class A team titles.

ACE FOR BALERUD

MaryLou Balerud made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Sunday during the NDWGA 2-women scramble.

Balerud aced the 128-yard 11th hole, using a driver. It was Balerud's third career hole-in-one and first at Riverwood.

Witnesses were Marilyn Gronhovd, Patricia Grattop, and Linda Duchscher.