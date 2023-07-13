ELGIE NEW LEGACY SOFTBALL COACH

Luke Elgie has been hired as the new softball coach at Legacy High School.

Elgie is a familiar face on campus, having spent the past seven seasons as an assistant boys basketball and softball coach for the Sabers.

The Minot native played baseball, basketball and football for the Magicians before attending Minot State, where he earned degrees in physical education and social science. He attained his master's degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University-Irvine.

Elgie teaches at Legacy and is also heavily involved with the school's AVID Program, which focuses on college preparedness.

Elgie replaces former Legacy softball coach Holly Schild, who resigned last month. The Sabers placed third in their first-ever state tournament appearance in June.

WEBER SINKS ACE

Ed Weber made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Thursday.

Weber aced the 14th hole, using a 6 iron, which was playing at 159 yards.

Mark Ohlhauser, Keith Duchscher and Mark "The Shark" Setterlund were on hand to witness it.