Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 31

KORSMO NAMED

Brady Korsmo has been named the North Dakota Gatorade Athlete of the Year in cross county.

Korsmo, a senior at Bismarck High, won the state Class A cross country meet in the fall, one of four victories on the season. His winning time of 15:28.80 helped the Demons to a second-place finish.

Korsmo, who carries a 4.21 weighted grade point average, will participate in cross country and track at Tulsa next year where is brother Sean also runs.

GABER, DERIDDER EARN HONORS

Riese Gaber has been named the NCHC Forward of the Week and Drew DeRidder has been named the conference's goalie of the week.

Gaber had three goals and two assists in North Dakota's road sweep of Miami (Ohio).

DeRidder stopped 50 of 51 shots in goal for UND, which posted 4-1 and 8-1 wins.

The Fighting Hawks (12-11-4) play at Denver (20-7) on Friday and Saturday.

MYSTICS SIGN TRACK AND FIELD STARS

Local talent will stay local, as Bismarck State announced Monday that three Legacy runners have signed letters of intent to compete with the Mystics.

Nathan Mathern, Talen Farland, and Evan Hoffer were three of the four athletes announced as having signed with Bismarck State.

Mathern joined Farland and Hoffer as three-quarters of last year's state Class A 4x200 relay team, while also taking fifth in the 200 meters and sixth in the 100 meters while running on the winning 4x100 relay teams in 2021 and 2022.

Hoffer and Farland also ran on the 4x100 team, with Farland taking eighth in the 100 and 200 meter races and Hoffer participating in both races as well.

Johnathan Marshall of Wing was the fourth signee announced by the Mystics.

Marshall was the state runner-up in the 300 hurdles while running for Southern McLean, and also ran in the 100 hurdles, 4x100 and 4x400 relays.