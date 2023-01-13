 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 14

102622-spt-volleyball3.jpg

Century's Logan Nissley has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

NISSLEY HONORED

Century's Logan Nissley has been named the Gatorade North Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year for the second year in a row. 

The 5-11 senior had 507 digs, 336 kills, 61 aces, 55 blocks and 17 assists in leading Century to a 29-2 mark and second-place finish at the state Class A tournament. For her career, Nissley surpassed 1,000 career kills and digs.

Nissley, who will play basketball at Nebraska in college, carries a 4.03 weighted grade point average. She is the third Century player to win the award, joining Julia Fitterer (2020-2021) and Lauren Ware (2018-2019).

