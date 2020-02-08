Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 9

AREA SPORTS

U-MARY DROPS TITLE GAME IN OT

Providence College got an overtime goal from Leo Felt to beat the University of Mary 3-2 in the Mountain West Conference tournament championship game in Provo, Utah, on Saturday.

The Marauders led 2-1 after two periods, but Cody Hendrickson tied the game at the 7:03 mark of the third period.

Kyler Moore and Dalton Johnson scored in the second period to give the Marauders a 2-1 lead. Jonathan Sundell and Andrew Heckaman assisted on U-Mary’s first goal. Zach Garrett got a helper on Johnson’s goal, which came at the 17:27 mark of the second period.

The Marauders held a 38-25 advantage in shots on goal. Tristan Lewis stopped 36 shots for Providence. Kyle Hayden had 22 saves for U-Mary. The Marauders were whistled for seven penalties to one for Providence.

The Marauders are back in action on Friday, traveling to Jamestown to face the Jimmies’ ACHA Division I team at 7 p.m.

BOBCATS FALL IN OT

Kimball Johnson scored with 1:04 remaining in overtime, lifting the Minnesota Wilderness to a 2-1 victory over the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday night at the VFW Sports Center.

