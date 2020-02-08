Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 9

AREA SPORTS
U-MARY DROPS TITLE GAME IN OT
Providence College got an overtime goal from Leo Felt to beat the University of Mary 3-2 in the Mountain West Conference tournament championship game in Provo, Utah, on Saturday.
The Marauders led 2-1 after two periods, but Cody Hendrickson tied the game at the 7:03 mark of the third period.
Kyler Moore and Dalton Johnson scored in the second period to give the Marauders a 2-1 lead. Jonathan Sundell and Andrew Heckaman assisted on U-Mary’s first goal. Zach Garrett got a helper on Johnson’s goal, which came at the 17:27 mark of the second period.
The Marauders held a 38-25 advantage in shots on goal. Tristan Lewis stopped 36 shots for Providence. Kyle Hayden had 22 saves for U-Mary. The Marauders were whistled for seven penalties to one for Providence.
The Marauders are back in action on Friday, traveling to Jamestown to face the Jimmies’ ACHA Division I team at 7 p.m.
BOBCATS FALL IN OT
Kimball Johnson scored with 1:04 remaining in overtime, lifting the Minnesota Wilderness to a 2-1 victory over the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday night at the VFW Sports Center.
Johnson’s eighth goal of the season gave Minnesota a split in their weekend series with the Bobcats, who took the opener 4-2 on Friday.
Bram Scheerer’s 12th goal of the season was the only scoring in the first period, staking the visitors to an early advantage.
Daniel Chladek scored the equalizer at 10:31 of the second, finishing on assists from Will Hillman and Dawson Klein. It was Chladek’s 12th goal of the season.
Isak Johansson stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced to pick up the win for the Wilderness (21-19-3, 45 points).
Ryan Ullan finished with 26 saves for the Bobcats (25-11-4-3, 57 points).
Bismarck, in second place in the NAHL Central Division, travels to Austin for a pair of games with the fourth-place Bruins next weekend.
U-MARY SWEEPS TENNIS OPENER
Tasha Dembo and Yusra Hegy, Kelsey Lajob and Kali Askvig won in straight sets as the University of Mary tennis team opened its season with a 7-0 blanking of Southwest Minnesota State in Fargo on Saturday.
SMSU only fielded four players in singles. U-Mary’s doubles team of Danielle Wolf and Jamie Stoppler won 6-1.
The Marauders face MSU-Mankato on Sunday at 9 a.m.