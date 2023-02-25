GIRLS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS FINALIZED

Legacy-Bismarck's overtime win over West Fargo early Saturday afternoon finished off the North Dakota girls hockey regular season, and finalized the seedings for next weekend's state tournament in Minot.

The West Region is led by first-time conference champion Mandan, who is seeded third and will play Legacy-Bismarck on Thursday half an hour after the conclusion of the third quarterfinal.

Century-St. Mary's gets the unenviable task of facing top-seeded Fargo Davies at 12 p.m. Thursday in the first quarterfinal of the day.

It is the first state tournament appearances for the newly split Bismarck programs.

In the other two quarterfinals, No. 5 Minot will face No. 4 West Fargo half an hour after the conclusion of the first quarterfinal, and No. 2 Fargo North-South will battle No. 7 Grand Forks at 5:30 p.m.