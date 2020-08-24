Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

CENTURY, LEGACY GAME ON ESPN2

Saturday night's Class AAA football game between Century and Legacy will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Attendance to the game will be limited. Only spectators with a game voucher will be able to purchase a ticket. Vouchers cannot be purchased -- they are provided to rostered athletes and team personnel.

MOOSE BANG OUT 16 HITS IN WIN

The Bismarck Bull Moose pounded out 16 hits in their 10-6 Northwoods League victory over the Larks on Monday night.

Enrique Morales and Justin Goldstein each had three hits for the Bull Moose. Jarrett Bickel and Quentin Evers had two. Of the 16 Bull Moose hits, 15 were singles.

The Larks scored were charged with four errors and scored six runs despite getting just three hits. Cole Hage, a Fargo Davies grad, had a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to bring the Larks within 7-6. Hage finished with three RBIs. Cal James also doubled for the Larks. The University of Mary infielder also walked and was hit twice. James scored two runs.

Tonight at 7:05 p.m., the Bull Moose face the Mandan Flickertails.

