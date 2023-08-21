LEGACY HOCKEY COACH

LAMOUREUX RESIGNS

Legacy boys hockey coach Mario Lamoureux has resigned, the school announced on Monday.

Lamoureux led the Sabers to the state tournament in the program's first two years of varsity hockey, including a fifth-place finish at the state tournament last season.

The former University of North Dakota hockey captain guided the Sabers to a 14-13 record in the program's first season, and a 16-4-5 mark in 2022-23, which included a West Region tournament title.

PRAIRIE WEST OPENS

DJGA GOLF CENTER

Prairie West Golf Course's new DJGA learning center is now open. A ribbon cutting is planned for Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The learning center is located at the back of the driving range and is specifically for juniors and high school teams. The center includes a double-tiered driving range, large putting green and an area for short-game work.

Construction of the area was done by Prairie West superintendent Garrett Schultz and his staff.