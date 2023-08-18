HUETTL WINS THIRD STRAIGHT

Mandan's Anna Huettl won her third straight Class A golf meet to open the season on Friday in Williston.

The Braves' senior carded a 77, two strokes better than Abi Schneider of St. Mary's.

Huettl led the Braves to the team title as well. Mandan's 323, was 17 ahead of runner-up St. Mary's.

Ruby Heydt and Brittyn Mettler of Mandan tied for third with 81s.

Up next is the Dickinson Invite on Monday at Heart River.

FARGO TEAM FALLS

TO TEXAS AT LLWS

Needville, Texas scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning on its way to a 6-2 win over the Fargo 12U All-Stars in opening round action of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Fargo, the first team from North Dakota to qualify for the LLWS, plays on Sunday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. It will be broadcast on ABC.

Colin Hanson had a two-run single to account for Fargo's two runs. Needville won despite getting just two hits. Fargo had three.

MILLER-LEVI PICKED

Minot State defensive back Knylen Miller-Levi has been named to the D2FOOTBALL.com Elite 100 Watch list.

The senior from Las Vegas had six interceptions last season.

The Beavers host Southwest Minnesota State Thursday in their season opener.