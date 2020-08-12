Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 13

AREA BRIEFS
ARIZONA LATEST TO OFFER LEINGANG
Century offensive lineman Andrew Leingang has received another Power 5 football scholarship offer.
Arizona of the Pac-12 is the latest school on the long list of NCAA Division I teams trying to land the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder. Arizona joins Arizona State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Stanford among many others bidding for Leingang's services.
SCHILD TO COACH LEGACY SOFTBALL
Holly Schild, an assistant at Legacy High School the last two years, has been named the head softball coach of the Sabers.
Prior to joining the Legacy staff, Schild served as an assistant softball coach at Minot Ryan, head girls basketball coach at Solen High School and officiated basketball and softball. She is also an assistant basketball coach for the Sabers.
She is a native of Minot and a graduate of Minot Ryan. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Mary. At U-Mary she competed in women's track and field.
Schild succeeds Andrea Frantz as Legacy's head coach.
MANDAN HOSTING HIGH SCHOOL RODEO
The North Dakota High School Rodeo Association competitions will be held at Dacotah Centennial Park in Mandan on Aug. 15-16.
Saturday’s rodeo begins with a cattle cutting competition from 7-9 a.m. The remainder of the rodeo is planned from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s rodeo begins at 9 a.m.
Events include bull riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, team roping and pole bending.
LANCE 15TH IN NFL MOCK DRAFT
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay projects North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance to be a Chicago Bear next season.
McShay slotted Lance, a redshirt sophmore for the Bison, to be the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft. Lance was named the top player and freshman last season in the FCS, helping the Bison to a 16-0 record and third straight national championship.
The 2020 fall FCS football season has been canceled and moved to the spring of 2021.
NDSU CANCELS HOF INDUCTION
North Dakota State University athletic department has canceled the 2020 Bison Athletic Hall of Fame induction.
The ceremony was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2. It will instead be moved back one year and held on the 2021 homecoming weekend.
The honorees are three-time All-America softball pitcher Lindsey (Graham) Gustafson, football All-America offensive tackle Chuck Klabo, seven-time All-America middle distance runner Dr. Andrew Moen, seven-time All-America track and field multi-events athlete Andi (Noel) Olsonawski, two-time national champion heavyweight wrestler Nick Severson, 19-time All-America sprinter Jill (Theeler) Schlekeway, women's soccer all-time leading scorer Nicole (VandenBos) Hurt, and retired men's track and field/cross country head coach Don Larson.
TURTLE MOUNTAIN ATHLETICS POSTPONED
The Turtle Mountain Community High School School Board in Belcourt, N.D., has voted to postpone all fall athletics until students return to face-to-face education.
The board voted on Tuesday to begin the school year using a distance-learning format.
Turtle Mountain competes in the West Region in high school athletics.
COWBOYS INK FORMER VIKING GRIFFEN
Everson Griffen has signed a one-year contract worth $6 million with the Dallas Cowboys.
Griffen had spent his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Vikings. Griffen recorded eight sacks last season and 74.5 in his career. Griffen had a career-best 13 sacks in 2017.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!