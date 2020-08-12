Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 13

Saturday’s rodeo begins with a cattle cutting competition from 7-9 a.m. The remainder of the rodeo is planned from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s rodeo begins at 9 a.m.

Events include bull riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, team roping and pole bending.

LANCE 15TH IN NFL MOCK DRAFT

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay projects North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance to be a Chicago Bear next season.

McShay slotted Lance, a redshirt sophmore for the Bison, to be the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft. Lance was named the top player and freshman last season in the FCS, helping the Bison to a 16-0 record and third straight national championship.

The 2020 fall FCS football season has been canceled and moved to the spring of 2021.

NDSU CANCELS HOF INDUCTION

North Dakota State University athletic department has canceled the 2020 Bison Athletic Hall of Fame induction.

The ceremony was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2. It will instead be moved back one year and held on the 2021 homecoming weekend.