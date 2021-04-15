Area Sports Briefs: April 16

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LARKS INK TWO LOCAL PLAYERS

Derek Shoen from the University of Mary and Bismarck State College's Carter Rost will play for the Bismarck Larks in the upcoming Northwoods League season.

Shoen, from Truman, Minn., is hitting .281 with three home runs for the Marauders, and has pitched 14 1/3 innings, with 13 strikeouts and a 3.62 ERA.

“Coach (Will) Flynt reached out to me last summer and asked if I was interested, but I was already home and working. When he reached out to me again in the fall, I signed pretty fast," Shoen said.

Rost, from Osakis, Minn., played for the Larks last summer. He's tossed 18 1/3 innings for BSC with 30 strikeouts and 2-1 record.

“A big goal is to use my lower half a lot more. I already throw in the 90’s, so if I can get a little more, I’m hoping I can reach my goal of being a professional pitcher,” Rost said.

The Larks season begins May 31 in Bismarck against Willmar.

“It’s so important to get local guys that want to be here,” Flynt said. “Both of them are originally from Minnesota but go to school here in Bismarck.”