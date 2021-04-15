Area Sports Briefs: April 16

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
LARKS INK TWO LOCAL PLAYERS
Derek Shoen from the University of Mary and Bismarck State College's Carter Rost will play for the Bismarck Larks in the upcoming Northwoods League season.
Shoen, from Truman, Minn., is hitting .281 with three home runs for the Marauders, and has pitched 14 1/3 innings, with 13 strikeouts and a 3.62 ERA.
“Coach (Will) Flynt reached out to me last summer and asked if I was interested, but I was already home and working. When he reached out to me again in the fall, I signed pretty fast," Shoen said.
Rost, from Osakis, Minn., played for the Larks last summer. He's tossed 18 1/3 innings for BSC with 30 strikeouts and 2-1 record.
“A big goal is to use my lower half a lot more. I already throw in the 90’s, so if I can get a little more, I’m hoping I can reach my goal of being a professional pitcher,” Rost said.
The Larks season begins May 31 in Bismarck against Willmar.
“It’s so important to get local guys that want to be here,” Flynt said. “Both of them are originally from Minnesota but go to school here in Bismarck.”
PBR EVENT HERE JUNE 18-19
Chad Berger, 10-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year, will host the top bull riders in the world for the 21st year at the Bismarck Event Center June 18-19.
Berger, from Mandan, will pit his top bulls against the premier riders in PBR, including 2-time world champion Jess Lockwood of Montana.
"Hands down this event is one of, if not the greatest, summer bull riding events, because of the hard work by Chad, his famil and his crew," Lockwood said. "The energy from the fans and the hometown feeling of the event overall makes it one not to be missed year after year."
Up to 75% capacity will be allowed to attend. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Prices are $25, $45 or $85 and available at the box office or etxi.com.
U-MARY WEEKEND GAMES CANCELED
The University of Mary baseball team's Northern Sun doubleheader at 19th-ranked Minnesota-Crookston has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing protocols within the Golden Eagles' program.
The Marauders (9-8, NSIC, 11-1 overall) play a doubleheader at Minot State (10-6, 12-9) on Wednesday, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
REPAY BACK IN NWL
Former Bismarck Larks manager Sean Repay has been hired for the same job by the Rochester (Minn.) Northwoods League team.