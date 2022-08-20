Area Sports: Aug. 21

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BISMARCK STATE 3, MILES CC 0

Notes: BSC has won 12 straight sets after losing the first of the year. … BSC was the only team to go 4-0 in the three-day tournament. … Miles eliminated BSC from last year’s Region XIII tournament in the semifinals. … BSC hosts Williston State in its Mon-Dak Conference opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m.