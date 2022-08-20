Area Sports: Aug. 21

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, MILES CC 0
Miles;11;13;9
Bismarck State;25;25;25
BISMARCK STATE: Kills – Madelyn Jennings 9, Greta Gibson 8, Paige McAllister 8, Jenna Rust 5, Morgan Wheeler 4, Reile Pyne 3, Cam Beasley 1, Kiara Johnson 1. Assists – Beasley 36, Eden Schlinger 2. Blocks – McAllister 2.5, Rust 1. Digs – Schlinger 16, Wheeler 9, Beasley 7, Jennings 5, Payne 1, Johnson 1. Aces – Beasley 3, Schlinger 3, Jennings 2, Johnson 1, Wheeler 1.
Record: Bismarck State 4-0.
Notes: BSC has won 12 straight sets after losing the first of the year. … BSC was the only team to go 4-0 in the three-day tournament. … Miles eliminated BSC from last year’s Region XIII tournament in the semifinals. … BSC hosts Williston State in its Mon-Dak Conference opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Other Saturday tournament scores
Jamestown JC 3, Mayville State 0
Mayville State;14;10;19
Jamestown JV;25;25;25
Lake Region State 3, Miles 0
Lake Region State;25;25;25
Miles;13;17;15
Lake Region State 3, Mayville State JV 1
Lake Region State;25;22;25;25
Mayville State JV;9;25;9;19
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
JAMESTOWN ORRIGINALS INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores
Williston 38, Fargo Davies 83, West Fargo Sheyenne 162, Dickinson 210, Grand Forks Central 211, West Fargo 257, Mandan 260, Jamestown 273, Minot 282, Devils Lake 300, Rugby 314, Fargo North 401, Ellendale 416, Beulah-Hazen 440, Watford City 494, Fargo Shanley 503, Shiloh Christian 508, Des Lacs-Burlington 509, Central Cass 584, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore 617, Surrey 630, Edgeley-Kulm 536, Bottineau 667, Carrington 679, Barnes County North 710, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 727, Max-South Prairie 733.
Individual Top 20
1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 16:06. 2. Brady Gross, DL, 16:23. 3. Ivan Askim, Will, 16:24. 4. Aiden Johnson, WFS, 16:25. 5. Fynn Krenz, Will, 16:45. 6. Tyler Gross, DL, 17:00. 7. Ethan Moe, Will, 17:09. 8. Jaray Touray, FD, 17:10. 9. Thomas Haskins, Will, 17:11. 10. Lucas Menke, FD, 17:34. 11. Eli Pederson, FN, 17:35. 12. Nolan Howey, Min, 17:36. 13. Eli Hansen, Dick, 17:42. 14. Kolden Kringen, Will, 17:49. 15. Drew Rempher, FD, 17:49. 16. Austin Dibble, Rug, 17:52. 17. Hunter Hart, Will, 17:52. 18. Levi Rossman, WF, 17:53. 19. Noah Yahkne, WF, 18:04. 20. Simon Pryor, FN, 18:05.
GIRLS
Team scores
Grand Forks Red River 79, Minot 103, Williston 147, West Fargo 148, Fargo Davies 162, Rugby 204, Wet Fargo Sheyenne 218, Fargo Shanley 226, Fargo North 354, Mandan 354, Shiloh Christian 368, Grand Forks Central 371, Central Cass 394, Watford City 394, Bottineau 399, Dickinson 417, Fargo South 421, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore 447, Devils Lake 475, Jamestown 499, Max-South Prairie 538, Carrington 548, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 582, Des Lacs-Burlington 613, Edgeley-Kulm 638.
Individual Top 20
1. Jaelyn Ogle, WC, 19:07. 2. Trinity Jessen, Min, 19:23. 3. Lauren Dosch, GFRR, 19:55. 4. Acey Elkins, Man, 20:14. 5. Jocelyn Schiller, GFRR, 20:19. 6. Hannah Westin, SC, 20:20. 7. Annika Preseteng, GFC, 20:22. 8. Jordan Knudsvig, WF, 20:32. 9. Jenna Soine, HNL, 20:35. 10. Cierra Bornemann, FD, 20:51. 11. Katie Olson, WC, 21:01. 12. Olivia Heilman, WFS, 21:04. 13. Leila Gregoire, Dick, 21:09. 14. Lily Elbert, Shan, 21:09. 15. Olivia Beschomer, WFS, 21:15. 16. Mandy Schmidt, Min, 21:18. 17. Hannah Shern, WF, 21:22. 18. Marenn Larsen, Will, 21:23. 19. Jocelynne Hoefs, GFRR, 21:29. 20. Scout Ulrickson, Min, 21:33.
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Miles 0
Jamestown 3, Bushnell University 0
Jamestown 3, Carroll College 0
Jamestown JV 3, Mayville State 0
Lake Region State 3, Miles 0
Lake Region State 3, Mayville State JV 1
North Dakota 3, Minnesota State-Moorhead 0 (exhibition)
Northwest University 3, Dickinson State 0
High school football
Beulah 36, Turtle Mountain 24