Area Sports: Aug. 21

AREA SPORTS

CENTURY BOYS TOP CROSS COUNTRY POLL

Defending state champion Century is ranked No. 1 in the preseason cross country poll.

Century placed three runners in the top 10 in Mason Kindel (No. 6), Griffin House (No. 8) and Ethan Bender (No. 9).

Sean Korsmo of Bismarck High is ranked No. 2 behind defending state champion Brady Yoder of Dickinson.

In the Class A girls poll, Legacy's Jadyn Guidinger is ranked No. 9. Emily Goldade is 10th.

Bowman County is ranked No. 1 in the Class B boys poll. New Town is third.

Ian Busche of Beulah-Hazen is ranked second followed by Shiloh Christian's Patrick Wrigley. Noah Rolfe of Stanley is ranked first.

In the Class B girls poll, Shiloh's Hannah Westin is ranked No. 4.

WESSELMANN TOSSES GEM FOR MOOSE

Jacob Wesselmann struck out 14 batters in seven innings to lead the Bull Moose to a 5-3 win over the Larks on Thursday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Wesselmann allowed two runs on five hits to earn his first Northwoods League victory.