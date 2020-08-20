Area Sports: Aug. 21

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Preseason Poll
Class A
Boys
Team: 1. Century. 2. Williston. 3. Dickinson. 4. Jamestown. 5. Grand Forks Red River. Others receiving votes: Bismarck.
Individual: 1. Brady Yoder, Dickinson. 2. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck. 3. Jacob Knodle, West Fargo Sheyenne. 4. Gavin Haut, Jamestown. 5. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 6. Mason Kindel, Century. 7. Ben Anteau, Jamestown. 8. Griffin House, Century. 9. Ethan Bender, Century. 10. Hunter McHenry, Grand Forks Red River.
Girls
Team: 1. Fargo Davies. 2. West Fargo. 3. Grand Forks Central. 4. Minot. 5. Fargo North.
Individual: 1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown. 2. Hayley Ogle, Watford City. 3. Anna Lien, Fargo North. 4. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 5. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 6. Claire Hynek, Grand Forks Central. 7. McKenna Lovehaug, Fargo Davies. 8. Onnica Stansbury, WF Sheyenne. 9. Jadyn Guidinger, Legacy. 10. Emily Goldade, Century.
Class B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Griggs County Central. 3. New Town. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Kindred.
Individual: 1. Noah Rolfe, Stanley. 2. Ian Busche, Beulah-Hazen. 3. Patrick Wrigley, Shiloh Christian. 4. Brian Miller, Bowman County. 5. Tristan Dobson, Max-Garrison. 6. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 7. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County. 8. Colt Spottedbear, New Town. 9. Jackson Anderson, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 10. Austin Wanner, Bowman County.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Kindred. 3. Bowman County. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton.
Individual: 1. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 2. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Cental-Lidgerwood. 3. Ally Goodmanson, Kindred. 4. Hannah Westin, Shiloh. 5. Quinn Neppl, Rugby. 6. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 7. Amelia Shephard, Rugby. 8. Olivia Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood-Oakes. 9. Ellie Brown, Griggs County Central. 10. Peyton Gette 10.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Mandan Flickertails 11, Bismarck Bull Moose 0
Wednesday
Flickertails;020;212;040;--;11;13;0
Bull Moose;000;000;000;--;0;1;0
Patrick Pridgen, Blake Thiesse (8), Jason Dressel (9) and Caileb Johnson. Brad Hodges, Justin Goldstein (6), Dane Nakatsuka (7), Duchscherer (8) and Trenton Duchscherer, Schaan (8). W—Pridgen. L—Hodges. HR-Flickertails, Tyler Keith.
Highlights: Flickertails – Tyler Keith 3-4 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R: Jacob Kouneski 2-5 2 R, 2B, RBI; Lenny Walker 3-3 R; Pridgen 7 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 12 SO.
Bismarck Bull Moose 5, Bismarck Larks 3
Larks;010;001;001;--;3;6;3
Bull Moose;220;100;00x;--;5;4;0
Blake Anderson, Alec Battest (3), Braydon Koenig (6), Jayce Bailey (7) Jacob Wesselmann, Quentin Evers (7) and Braxton Hewitt. and Andrew Schaan. W—Wesselmann. L—Anderson. Save—Evers.
Time of game: 2:36. Attendance: 875.
Highlights: Larks – Cal James 1-4 3B, R; Nick Heinrichs 2-4 3B, R; Kyle Leapaldt 1-3; RBI, BB. Bull Moose – E.J. Cumbo 1-4 2B; Dane Nakatsuka 1-5 R, Evers 0-2 2 R, 3 BB; Justin Goldstein 1-4 2B, RBI; Wesselmann 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 14 SO.
Records: Bull Moose 10-29; Larks 26-13.
SCOREBOARD
High school boys soccer
Century 4, Bismarck 3
Legacy 2, Minot 1
Jamestown 1, Mandan 0
Dickinson 4, Williston 0
Fargo Davies 5, Fargo Shaney-Oak Grove 1
Fargo South 3, Fargo North 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, West Fargo 1
Grand Forks Red River 1, Grand Forks Central 0