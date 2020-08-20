 Skip to main content
Area Sports: Aug. 21
Area Sports

Area Sports: Aug. 21

AREA SPORTS

CENTURY BOYS TOP CROSS COUNTRY POLL

Defending state champion Century is ranked No. 1 in the preseason cross country poll.

Century placed three runners in the top 10 in Mason Kindel (No. 6), Griffin House (No. 8) and Ethan Bender (No. 9). 

Sean Korsmo of Bismarck High is ranked No. 2 behind defending state champion Brady Yoder of Dickinson.

In the Class A girls poll, Legacy's Jadyn Guidinger is ranked No. 9. Emily Goldade is 10th.

Bowman County is ranked No. 1 in the Class B boys poll. New Town is third.

Ian Busche of Beulah-Hazen is ranked second followed by Shiloh Christian's Patrick Wrigley. Noah Rolfe of Stanley is ranked first.

In the Class B girls poll, Shiloh's Hannah Westin is ranked No. 4.

WESSELMANN TOSSES GEM FOR MOOSE

Jacob Wesselmann struck out 14 batters in seven innings to lead the Bull Moose to a 5-3 win over the Larks on Thursday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Wesselmann allowed two runs on five hits to earn his first Northwoods League victory.

The Moose scored two runs each in the first two innings and never trailed. They won despite being outhit 6-4. The Larks were charged with three errors.

Nick Heinrichs of the Larks had the lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a triple.

Play resumes tonight with the Moose facing the Flickertails at 7:05.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Preseason Poll

Class A

Boys

Team: 1. Century. 2. Williston. 3. Dickinson. 4. Jamestown. 5. Grand Forks Red River. Others receiving votes: Bismarck.

Individual: 1. Brady Yoder, Dickinson. 2. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck. 3. Jacob Knodle, West Fargo Sheyenne. 4. Gavin Haut, Jamestown. 5. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 6. Mason Kindel, Century. 7. Ben Anteau, Jamestown. 8. Griffin House, Century. 9. Ethan Bender, Century. 10. Hunter McHenry, Grand Forks Red River.

Girls

Team: 1. Fargo Davies. 2. West Fargo. 3. Grand Forks Central. 4. Minot. 5. Fargo North.

Individual: 1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown. 2. Hayley Ogle, Watford City. 3. Anna Lien, Fargo North. 4. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 5. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 6. Claire Hynek, Grand Forks Central. 7. McKenna Lovehaug, Fargo Davies. 8. Onnica Stansbury, WF Sheyenne. 9. Jadyn Guidinger, Legacy. 10. Emily Goldade, Century.

Class B

Boys

Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Griggs County Central. 3. New Town. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Kindred.

Individual: 1. Noah Rolfe, Stanley. 2. Ian Busche, Beulah-Hazen. 3. Patrick Wrigley, Shiloh Christian. 4. Brian Miller, Bowman County. 5. Tristan Dobson, Max-Garrison. 6. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 7. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County. 8. Colt Spottedbear, New Town. 9. Jackson Anderson, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 10. Austin Wanner, Bowman County.

Girls

Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Kindred. 3. Bowman County. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton.

Individual: 1. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 2. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Cental-Lidgerwood. 3. Ally Goodmanson, Kindred. 4. Hannah Westin, Shiloh. 5. Quinn Neppl, Rugby. 6. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 7. Amelia Shephard, Rugby. 8. Olivia Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood-Oakes. 9. Ellie Brown, Griggs County Central. 10. Peyton Gette 10.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Mandan Flickertails 11, Bismarck Bull Moose 0

Wednesday

Flickertails;020;212;040;--;11;13;0

Bull Moose;000;000;000;--;0;1;0

Patrick Pridgen, Blake Thiesse (8), Jason Dressel (9) and Caileb Johnson. Brad Hodges, Justin Goldstein (6), Dane Nakatsuka (7), Duchscherer (8) and Trenton Duchscherer, Schaan (8). W—Pridgen. L—Hodges. HR-Flickertails, Tyler Keith.

Highlights: Flickertails – Tyler Keith 3-4 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R: Jacob Kouneski 2-5 2 R, 2B, RBI; Lenny Walker 3-3 R; Pridgen 7 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 12 SO.

Bismarck Bull Moose 5, Bismarck Larks 3

Larks;010;001;001;--;3;6;3

Bull Moose;220;100;00x;--;5;4;0

Blake Anderson, Alec Battest (3), Braydon Koenig (6), Jayce Bailey (7) Jacob Wesselmann, Quentin Evers (7) and Braxton Hewitt. and Andrew Schaan. W—Wesselmann. L—Anderson. Save—Evers.

Time of game: 2:36. Attendance: 875.

Highlights: Larks – Cal James 1-4 3B, R; Nick Heinrichs 2-4 3B, R; Kyle Leapaldt 1-3; RBI, BB. Bull Moose – E.J. Cumbo 1-4 2B; Dane Nakatsuka 1-5 R, Evers 0-2 2 R, 3 BB; Justin Goldstein 1-4 2B, RBI; Wesselmann 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 14 SO.

Records: Bull Moose 10-29; Larks 26-13.

SCOREBOARD

High school boys soccer

Century 4, Bismarck 3

Legacy 2, Minot 1

Jamestown 1, Mandan 0

Dickinson 4, Williston 0

Fargo Davies 5, Fargo Shaney-Oak Grove 1

Fargo South 3, Fargo North 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, West Fargo 1

Grand Forks Red River 1, Grand Forks Central 0

Breaking News